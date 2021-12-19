West Bengal Governor Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's Stance On SHRC Chairperson Appointment

Expressing concern over the dithering stance of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the appointment of the Chairman for the State Human Rights Commission, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in a statement raised questions to the state government for pitching the idea of a sole member to be appointed as the acting chairman.

Referring to the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC), the West Bengal governor pointed out the delayed time frame for recommending the appointment of the Chairman and instead accused it of pitching for Naparajit Mukherjee, a member of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission.

Furthermore, outlining the three provisions of state commission under Section 21, he said that the Chairperson must be some who has been a Chief Justice or a judge of a High Court, a district judge in the state, or at least a member appointed from amongst people having the knowledge of matters relating to human rights.

Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed concern at dithering stance @MamataOfficial over appointment of Chairman State Human Rights Commission.



It must take note @India_NHRC finding that in state there is ‘Law of ruler, not rule of law’ and endeavour to salvage situation. pic.twitter.com/g8tQuW76IN — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 19, 2021

However, as the West Bengal government has already pitched for the appointment of Naparajit Mukherjee in view of Section 21(2)(c), the commission will be without the chairperson and the member in terms of Section 21(2)(b), he added.

Dhankhar also sought recommendations for the appointment of chairperson on the terms of Section 22 of the Act and the timeframe under which it will be made imparted by the government.

Steps for appointing a regular chairperson for Human Rights Commission should have been done earlier: WB Governor

Pointing at the conclusion of acting chairperson Justice Girish Chandra Gupta's term, Dhankhar said that the office will fall vacant on December 20, 2021. He further added, "It is not understandable as to why steps for appointment of a regular chairperson in terms of the stipulation in The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 Section 21 could not be done earlier. Some semblance of accountability out to be reflected."

His remarks came shortly after a letter written by the outgoing chairman was received by Dhankar on December 13. Labelling the commission being "on ventilator in ICU", Justice Girish Chandra Gupta in his communication said about facing obstacles due to the recommendations made by him for the protection of human rights.

