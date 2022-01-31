West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has released a statement hours after he was blocked by the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter over his alleged 'disturbing' tweets. According to the Governor's Twitter handle, Governor Dhankar had sent a message to CM Banerjee on WhatsApp, where he again emphasised the importance of dialogue and called for 'mutual regard and respect'. The Governor's tweet revealed that the message was sent at 10:25 am today, January 31, and has been read by the CM.

WB Guv Message to Hon’ble CM on her WHATSAPP today and read by her at 10.25 am today-



“Dialogue and harmony amongst constitutional functionaries is essence and spirit of democracy and mandate of the constitution.

This can blossom with mutual regard and respect…1/2 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 31, 2022

"Dialogue and harmony amongst constitutional functionaries is essence and spirit of democracy and mandate of the constitution. This can blossom with mutual regard and respect," the Governor wrote in his WhatsApp message. "There has been all through highest personal regard for you from my side. Am sure this will receive your thoughtful consideration. Regards," Governor Dhankar's message further read.

“There has been all through highest personal regard for you from my side.

Am sure this will receive your thoughtful consideration.

Regards. 2/2” — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 31, 2022

However, Governor Dhankar, before making his WhatsApp message public had retaliated with a couple of tweets citing the Constitution. ''Mandated under Article 159 of the Constitution to ensure none in the state “blocks” Constitutional Norms and Rules of Law and those in authority “bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India,” he wrote. In a second tweet, he again cited the constitution's article 167 reminding the CM of her duties to furnish the information relating to the state’s administrative affairs.

Guv WB : Mandated under Article 159 of the Constitution to ensure none in the state “blocks” Constitutional Norms and Rules of Law and those in authority “bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India” pic.twitter.com/gGDf3doAyJ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 31, 2022

WB Guv : Under Article 167 it is Constitution “duty” of the Chief Minister to furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the State and proposals for legislation as the Governor may call for.



Why “block” information to Guv now for two years ? pic.twitter.com/aOlEN5YZGb — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 31, 2022

Why did Mamata Banerjee block WB Governor?

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal CM revealed that she had blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on the microblogging site as she was "disturbed" by his tweets. "I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Every day he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we're his bonded labourers," the Bengal CM said as per ANI.

"I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Everyday he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we're his bonded labourers," says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/gwTTY2nBzc — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

The blocking game is the latest development in the feud between the two which has intensified over the last few months. Dhankar's allegedly disturbing tweets were regarding improved dialogue between both, which according to the Governor, are important for democracy and hence the state's functioning. CM Banerjee likely got irked over the Governor's recent tweets, which were shared on January 30, when he was at Gandhi Dham paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

In his message to CM Banerjee through a number of tweets, Dhankar, citing Mahatma Gandhi's Punya Tithi, said that he is inviting her for productive dialogue. Moreover, he also reminded her of the importance of transparency citing the Maa scheme, which was launched in February 2021 but was operationalised in April 2021.

Guv WB -It is obligatory for Government ⁦⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ to impart full details of Maa’ scheme that came to be launched mid Feb 2021 though it could be operationalised only from April 1, 2021. Such diversion of funds from consolidated fund of state is serious matter. pic.twitter.com/9aPztvKlaJ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 30, 2022

WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in the spirit & essence of Constitution on punya tithi of Gandhiji urged Hon’ble CM ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ for dialogue as dialogue and mutual deliberative stance at level of constitutional functionaries is vitality of democracy & rule of law. pic.twitter.com/HlPF5VVHWH — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 30, 2022

It is important to note here that it is not the first time when the two have been at loggerheads, pointing at each other's flaws. In another development today, January 31, CM Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress member Sudip Bandyopadhyay, in the Budget session of the parliament, had requested President Ram Nath Kovind to relieve Governor Dhankar of his services. The reason for his request, apart from the obvious feud, was Dhankar's alleged disrespect to the West Bengal Assembly and its speaker Biman Banerjee. In the past too, both have levelled serious allegations against each other. Where Dhankar has expressed his concern over the functioning of CM Banerjee's government, the latter has accused the Governor of being involved in Kolkata's fake vaccination drive and interfering in the administration.

Image: PTI