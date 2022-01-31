Last Updated:

'Highest regard for you' | West Bengal Governor Sends WhatsApp Text To Mamata Banerjee After Being Blocked On Twitter

Jagdeep Dhankar was blocked by the West Bengal CM on the microblogging site as she claimed to have been "disturbed" by the former's tweets.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has released a statement hours after he was blocked by the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter over his alleged 'disturbing' tweets. According to the Governor's Twitter handle, Governor Dhankar had sent a message to CM Banerjee on WhatsApp, where he again emphasised the importance of dialogue and called for 'mutual regard and respect'. The Governor's tweet revealed that the message was sent at 10:25 am today, January 31, and has been read by the CM. 

"Dialogue and harmony amongst constitutional functionaries is essence and spirit of democracy and mandate of the constitution. This can blossom with mutual regard and respect," the Governor wrote in his WhatsApp message. "There has been all through highest personal regard for you from my side. Am sure this will receive your thoughtful consideration. Regards," Governor Dhankar's message further read. 

However, Governor Dhankar, before making his WhatsApp message public had retaliated with a couple of tweets citing the Constitution. ''Mandated under Article 159 of the Constitution to ensure none in the state “blocks” Constitutional Norms and Rules of Law and those in authority “bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India,” he wrote. In a second tweet, he again cited the constitution's article 167 reminding the CM of her duties to furnish the information relating to the state’s administrative affairs.

Why did Mamata Banerjee block WB Governor?

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal CM revealed that she had blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on the microblogging site as she was "disturbed" by his tweets. "I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Every day he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we're his bonded labourers," the Bengal CM said as per ANI.

The blocking game is the latest development in the feud between the two which has intensified over the last few months. Dhankar's allegedly disturbing tweets were regarding improved dialogue between both, which according to the Governor, are important for democracy and hence the state's functioning. CM Banerjee likely got irked over the Governor's recent tweets, which were shared on January 30, when he was at Gandhi Dham paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

In his message to CM Banerjee through a number of tweets, Dhankar, citing Mahatma Gandhi's Punya Tithi, said that he is inviting her for productive dialogue. Moreover, he also reminded her of the importance of transparency citing the Maa scheme, which was launched in February 2021 but was operationalised in April 2021. 

It is important to note here that it is not the first time when the two have been at loggerheads, pointing at each other's flaws. In another development today, January 31, CM Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress member Sudip Bandyopadhyay, in the Budget session of the parliament, had requested President Ram Nath Kovind to relieve Governor Dhankar of his services. The reason for his request, apart from the obvious feud, was Dhankar's alleged disrespect to the West Bengal Assembly and its speaker Biman Banerjee. In the past too, both have levelled serious allegations against each other. Where Dhankar has expressed his concern over the functioning of CM Banerjee's government, the latter has accused the Governor of being involved in Kolkata's fake vaccination drive and interfering in the administration.

