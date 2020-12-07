West Bengal Governor Slams Mamata Banerjee's Govt; Says State Is 'virtually On Fire'

Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that the Trinamool government has deviated from the path of the Constitution and now the state is "virtually on fire".

While speaking to the reporters, the Governor said that he is deeply disturbed, concerned and pained to see West Bengal government distancing itself from the rule of law. Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government seems to be 'fiddling politically', he added.

Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "The state is virtually on fire and they seem to be fiddling politically, it can't be countenanced. I've sent them multiple reminders, but no effect on them is a very big indication that it would take me lot of effort to say State govt is functioning constitutionally."

Jagdeep Dhankhar: State is 'virtually on fire'

Dhankhar said that in the last 2 months, the chief secretary, DGP, who was supposed to brief him on the alarming law and order situation of the state did not do it. Speaking further, he said, "it is very unfortunate that their work is such that I am being forced. I hope the state government will understand the letter and spirit of the constitution and come back on the right path. I hope they will give it a topmost priority and not force my hands beyond a limit."

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Dhankhar paid floral tributes to Balasaheb at Red Road, Kolkata. Born on April 14, 1891. Dr Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna. He died on December 6, 1956.

(With ANI inputs)