West Bengal: Governor's Meet With EC Chief To Discuss Civic Poll Violence Row Postponed

State Election Commissioner of West Bengal Saurab Das was summoned by Bengal's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at 10 a.m. February 28, to brief upon the violence that took place during the West Bengal civic polls. The Governor took to Twitter to inform that the meeting with the Chief of Election Commission in Bengal has now been rescheduled to 3.30 p.m. on the same day.

In the press release, Jagdeep Dhankhar has further informed that the Commissioner will be questioned about the "alarmingly disturbing inputs, depicting scenario of violence and lawlessness, with administration in partisan mode, and systemic failure of State Election Commission."

The Governor further alleged that prima facie of the violence during the WB civic polls indicates the "failure of the constitutional body". Dhankhar will also ask if the State Election Commission failed to conduct elections in the Howrah municipality properly.

State Election Commissioner Shri Saurab Das will brief Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today at 3.30 PM at Raj Bhawan.



SEC is expected to update on election process on February 27 as also why there is SEC failure of constitutional duty to hold elections to the Howrah Municipality. pic.twitter.com/VQwAIErTuR — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 28, 2022

BJP members meet the Governor

On February 27, after the reported violence in multiple municipality polling booths, members of the Bhartiya Janata Party went to meet the Governor of the state. Senior BJP leaders including Shishir Bojoria and MLA Agnimitira Paul discussed the "massive violence" and the alleged rigging of votes in multiple constituencies during the poll.

The delegation of BJP members asked the governor to take "exemplary" actions against the perpetrators and "abdication" of duty of the State Election Commissioner.

Bandh in Bengal

On the morning of February 28, members of BJP called for a bandh in West Bengal. The BJP members were miffed with the SEC for not conducting "fair" erlections. They alleged that there was rigging of votes in multiple municipality across the state. BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the bandh will be will remain in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., while essential services like healthcare, milk supply, and media will continue to remain in force.

West Bengal municipality election

While voting for the 108 municipalities across the state took place on Sunday, around 95 lakh voters made it to the booths to cast their votes for electing ward representatives and mayors across 2,276 wards in West Bengal.

During this while, incidents of violence were reported from multiple polling booths, and further disturbances were noted in certain areas as clashes between BJP and TMC supporters were witnessed. BJP state chief Majumdar, while speaking to ANI, alleged that women were misbehaved with while hundreds of people entered the booths.