The domination of members associated with BJP in the Calcutta HC-appointed NHRC committee to probe the post-poll violence is discriminatory, the West Bengal government told the Supreme Court. In its written submissions filed in the SC against the CBI probe into the post-poll violence cases, it argued that the HC's verdict was based on the "unacceptable" assumption that no police officer in the state can discharge his duties. Moreover, it reiterated that the WB government brought the law and order situation under control after May 5 when Mamata Banerjee had taken oath as the CM.

It insisted that the inclusion of Rajiv Jain, Atif Rasheed and Rajulben Desai in the NHRC panel vitiated the independence of the entire committee. The TMC government added, "The apprehension of bias stood confirmed when the committee’s purported report dated July 12, 2021, made recommendations for a CBI and /or SIT probe and holding of trial of cases outside the state of West Bengal, which was well beyond its mandate set out in the interim order dated June 18, 2021, of the Learned Special Bench. In fact, the Learned Special Bench in the impugned order also expressed its disapproval over the recommendations made by the committee as the same were outside its jurisdiction".

Additionally, it accused the committee of making a misleading statement by claiming that merely 3% of the accused persons in the post-poll violence had been arrested. According to the Mamata Banerjee-led government, 5154 out of 8852 accused were taken into custody which comes to approximately 58%. It also argued that the alleged victims had failed to exercise other remedies such as writing to the Superintendent of Police and filing an application before the court to request an investigation.

It observed, "Past experience in the state has shown that the CBI cannot function independently and is often invoked as a tool to persecute officials of the State Government, public servants, and representatives of the people in the State. An honest and impartial investigation cannot be expected from the CBI especially in the context of the state of West Bengal". Furthermore, it flagged the central agency's "woefully poor" track record in filing timely charge sheets and achieving convictions.

The Calcutta HC verdict

In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of 'Rule of Law'. Highlighting the "pernicious politico-bureaucratic-criminal nexus" in WB, it recommended that cases involving offences such as rape, murder, etc. should be probe by the CBI and tried outside the state whereas the other cases should be investigated by a court-monitored SIT. Ruling that TMC's allegations of bias against the NHRC panel don't hold merit, the Calcutta HC agreed to order a CBI probe in cases of murder and crimes against women on August 19.

It also entrusted all other cases referred by the NHRC to an SIT comprising IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar. The 5-judge bench revealed that the working of this team will be monitored by former HC Chief Justice Manjula Chellur. Directing the state government to hand over all documents and records to the investigative agencies, it warned that any obstruction in the course of the probe will be taken very seriously.