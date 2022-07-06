West Bengal Govt Bans Use Of Phones By Cops At Nabanna After Security Lapse At CM's House

Following a security breach at the West Bengal Chief Minister's residence, after a stranger sneaked into the house bypassing the security personnel posted over there, the state government has taken a decision to put a ban on the use of mobile phones by police personnel during duty hours at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

The decision has been taken as a measure to increase security arrangements for CM Mamata Banerjee and avert any kind of mishap, reported PTI citing a top bureaucrat. Speaking on the same, the official said that police personnel have been seen busy with their phones on social networking sites during duty hours which hampers their job. "To curb this, we have decided to ban the use of mobile phones by security officials while being on duty," he added.

In regards to the decision, the personnel will now need to deposit their phones before joining duty at the secretariat and can take them back after their shift is over. In addition to that, the bureaucrat also stated that this decision might be implemented at other government offices as well.

Further keeping in view the trespassing incident, more measures will be taken to tighten the security at the Chief Minister's residence in Kolkata. While more police personnel will be deployed at her residence on every shift, the administration has also decided to set up additional bunkers, police pickets, and a new watch tower near her residence to tighten the security in the area.

Apart from that, CCTV cameras will be also installed in the different alleys around Mamata Banerjee's house in Kalighat, the official said.

Trespassing at West Bengal chief minister's residence

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when a person sneaked into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's South Kolkata residence at around 1.20 AM and remained hidden until security personnel spotted him at around 8 AM.

Later, he was arrested and interrogated. The man had said that the mistook the CM's residence to be Lalbazar Kolkata Police headquarters and entered the premises by scaling a wall. However, he could not give a proper reply on why he wanted to go to the police headquarter late at night.

Notably, the incident has raised security concerns over how the man surpassed the Z-Plus security cover and managed to enter her residence without anyone noticing.

Image: PTI