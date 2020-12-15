West Bengal Govts Led By CPI, TMC Always Adopted Anti-Centre Stance: Bengal BJP Chief

As the political temperature in West Bengal intensifies in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in 2021, BJP has stepped up its attack on the ruling TMC-led Govt. West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday stated that the ruling governments in West Bengal, from past to present one, have always taken a stand against the Centre.

"West Bengal's political stance has always been against the Centre. The CPI did the same and now the TMC is doing it. The CM does not attend a meeting of the Chief Ministers. They do not send Chief Secretaries or District Magistrates, whenever they are called by the Centre," he said while speaking to ANI.

"The Centre just called two-three officers. They are not being sent. Just opposing the Centre is the politics here," he added.

While speaking about the attack on JP Nadda's convoy on December 10, he said, "The State government deliberately relaxed security. That is why this situation has arisen in the State. No one can support all these things in a democracy. Law and order has collapsed. Because of this, even those who are in the top leadership are attacked. These circumstances will not change until this government is there," the BJP leader said.

Reminding the State government about the federal structure in the country, he said, "When the central government calls them (officials), they will have to go. The State government's refusal to follow the Centre's order leads to a deterioration in law and order."

Following the attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs had summoned the State Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) and other top West Bengal government officials over the law and order situation in the State. However, the West Bengal government decided not to send them.

Rising political violence

The State has witnessed incidents of political violence; more than 120 of BJP cadre and leaders are killed and the saffron party has alleged ruling party's involvement. The opposition has raised doubts over the fairness of the assembly elections while alleging the State police to be acting as "goons" at the behest of the ruling TMC. The BJP, which has emerged as the main challenger for the ruling TMC in Bengal ahead of the assembly polls next year, has also kicked off booth level activities in the run-up to the 2021 polls. The Legislative Assembly election for 294 seats in the State is likely to be held sometime between April and May in 2021.

