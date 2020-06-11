Last Updated:

'Gujarat Is Great, Bengal Is Great': CM Vijay Rupani Slams Guha's Jibe On State's Culture

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday gave a befitting reply to author Ramachandra Guha after the latter took a jibe at the Gujarati culture.

Guha

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday gave a fiery reply to author Ramachandra Guha after the latter took a jibe at the Gujarati culture. Rupani taking to Twitter said that earlier it was the British who tried to divide and rule and now it is a group of elites who want to divide Indians.

'Gujarat is great, Bengal is great...'

"Indians won’t fall for such tricks. Gujarat is great, Bengal is great...India is united. Our cultural foundations are strong, our economic aspirations are high," Rupani added.

Taking a jibe at Gujarat, Guha, citing a 20th-century British writer Philip Spratt said, "Gujarat, though economically advanced, is culturally a backward province... Bengal, in contrast, is economically backward but culturally advanced". 

Guha's comments did not go well with Actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal who said that after "distorting History books Gutless Guha opens up a new avenue of Gujarati/Bengali!"

