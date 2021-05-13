West Bengal Guv & CM Mamata On Warpath Over Sitalkuchi Visit; Read Dhankhar's Riposte Here

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit back at CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after she questioned his visit to the post-poll violence-affected areas in Coochbehar. A day earlier, Banerjee opined that the visit was "violative of the longstanding norms as evolved over several decades". Moreover, she asserted that the Governor's programme cannot be finalised without the consent of the state government. In response, Dhankar wrote to her that provisions of the Constitution can neither be diluted nor ignored.

The letter read, "I am appalled that a leader of your stature should be even contemplating that in making visits the Governor has to obtain orders of the Government. Surprising that you became aware of this constitutionally untenable provision at a time when my visits are to share the pain and agony of suffering people. I am just not persuaded by your stance."

Citing Article 159 of the Constitution, Dhankhar stressed that he would do all this is expected out of my oath and Constitution. Urging the TMC supremo to take note of the alarming situation in the state as a consequence of post-poll retributive violence, he termed it as a "decimation" of the essence of democracy. Maintaining that governance is getting "far distanced" from constitutional norms and rule of law, he requested Banerjee to address the issues raised by the people. Striking a reconciliatory note towards the end, the WB Governor assured her cooperation.

In response @MamataOfficial urged her to revisit her stance & commit to constitution that by oath she is obligated to uphold & follow.



This is time to address issues being faced by people in deep distress. Assured her of my fullest cooperation within constitutional parameters. pic.twitter.com/BirMAHc9B7 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 12, 2021

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which claimed 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights", Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

Addressing a press conference on May 4, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra opined that such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history. Alleging that "Bengal is burning", he reckoned that TMC should show graciousness after winning the election. He extended solidarity with BJP workers and the 2.28 crore people who have voted for the party in the 2021 Assembly election. Patra opined, "2.28 crore Bengalis voted for BJP. Is it not their democratic right to vote for a political party of their choice? Will Mamata-TMC govt take care of them? Do they have no democratic right?"

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas and Gopalpur. In another development, CM Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. She also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on the post-poll violence.