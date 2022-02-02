West Bengal Guv Calls Mamata Banerjee's Allegations Wild Over Being Blocked On Twitter

Amid the ongoing tussle between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Governor on Wednesday criticised media for not questioning CM Banerjee’s claims and allegations against him and asserted that TMC supremo’s allegations against him stand no ground. Addressing the media, Jagdeep Dhankhar claimed that the media hasn’t questioned Mamata Bannerjee for blaming him for sending ‘disturbing tweets,’ and stated that it is 'a challenge to the democracy,’ as political leaders are not being questioned.

'Not questioning Mamata's claims is a challenge for democracy'

Further justifying his stand, he confessed that he hadn’t sent her tweets and Banerjee is framing him by making ‘wildest allegations.’ “It's most unfortunate & a challenge to democracy that media did not question CM (Mamata Banerjee); what she said carries no credibility with me. She made the wildest of allegations that the governor tweets her every day. I haven't sent a single tweet,” West Bengal Governor stated.

The recent contention between the duo erupted after TMC President blocked Governor Dhankhar on Twitter over his repeated ‘unethical’ statements and ‘continuous disturbing tweets.’

After which, the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar released a statement and informed on his Twitter handle, that he had sent a message to CM Banerjee on WhatsApp, where he again emphasised the importance of dialogue and called for 'mutual regard and respect. The Governor's tweet revealed that the message was sent at 10:25 am today, January 31, and has been read by the CM.

'Dialogue and harmony amongst constitutional functionaries is essence and spirit of democracy and mandate of the constitution. This can blossom with mutual regard and respect,' the Governor wrote in his WhatsApp message. 'There has been all through highest personal regard for you from my side. Am sure this will receive your thoughtful consideration. Regards,' Governor Dhankar's message further read.

Governor-Mamata ongoing tussle

The tussle between the Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been ongoing since he took oath in July 2019. Banerjee has hit out at him saying, 'a BJP leader has come to Bengal who does not even have the courtesy to return a salutation.' Dhankhar has alleged that Banerjee was 'humiliating him on every occasion' and was not briefing him regularly.