West Bengal Guv Concerned Over Sikh Man's Turban Being Pulled; Urges CM For Rectification

Slamming the West Bengal government for its 'adversarial stance' on the incident where a Sikh man's turban was allegedly pulled by the police, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said that the ruling dispensation in the state is making "all-out effort to manipulate support for inhuman treatment" to the person. A major controversy erupted on Friday over the police allegedly assaulting a Sikh man and pulling his turban during a BJP rally in Howrah in West Bengal.

Expressing concern over the treatment meted out to the person, Dhankar took to Twitter and suggested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that law allows capping "such wrongs" and added that it is time for "healing touch" rather than justifying the incident.

He also wrote, " Time to vindicate Tagore so that we hold our 'head high' and not 'in shame'. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has often been heard quoting these lines in her speeches.

Concerned at adversarial stance @WBPolice @HomeBengal with all out effort to garner and manipulate support for inhuman treatment meted out #BalvinderSingh.



Time @MamataOfficial for healing touch rather than be in justification mode.



Law allows capping of such wrongs. (1/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 12, 2020

Apex Court dictum in D K Basu was outraged @MamataOfficial



Recall Kabiguru felt pain of Jallianawala Bagh massacre thousand Kms away here & renounced his title.



Time to vindicate Tagore so that we hold our ‘head high’ and not ‘in shame’



Time to be in rectification mode.(2/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 12, 2020

The governor had on Sunday met members of the Sikh community and assured them that necessary action would be taken in this regard.

READ: PM Modi pays tributes to Sikh martyr Bhai Taru Singh]

Sikh man allegedly manhandled by Mamata's cops

The man was identified as 43-year-old Balwinder Singh, a resident of Bhatinda. Shiromani Akali Dal president Badal said that the Sikh man was a security official and the manner in which the policeman behaved with him has infuriated Sikhs across the globe. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too expressed shock at the "humiliating treatment" of a Sikh man by the police in West Bengal who allegedly pulled his turban while being taken into custody for carrying a firearm during a BJP rally. According to the police, a loaded pistol was recovered from him. The licence of the pistol is valid till January next year. It also said that the police officer concerned had asked him to "put his turban back before the arrest".

सुरक्षाकर्मी बलविंदर सिंह को पश्चिम बंगाल पुलिस ने सड़क पर पीटा और उसकी पगड़ी को अपमानित किया, वो सक्षम जवान है! उसने कई सैन्य कोर्स भी किए हैं!



ममता राज में ऐसे जांबाज का अपमान दु:खद है। ऐसे पुलिसवालों को सजा दी जाना चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/M1J8S7R9Yn — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) October 9, 2020

READ: Harbhajan Singh outraged over manhandling of Sikh man by Mamata's WB cops, demands action

However, the West Bengal government had said that a political outfit was deliberately giving "communal colour" to the last week's incident involving the Sikh man, whose turban came off during a scuffle with the police, to serve its "narrow partisan interest". The state home department said the person was arrested in accordance with the law for carrying illegal firearms during BJP's march to the secretariat.

READ: Controversy over Sikh man's turban being pulled erupts as BJP slams WB govt; cops clarify

READ: Punjab CM expresses shock over Sikh man's turban being pulled by West Bengal cop