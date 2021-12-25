West Bengal Guv Denies Approving Bill Excluding Bally From Howrah Municipal Corporation

Dismissing media reports claiming the Governor's approval on the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday clarified that the reports are not correct and that the bill is currently under consideration under Article 200 of the Constitution.

He also added that the bill has not been approved in view of the pending inputs from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the same. Taking to Twitter, the Governor tweeted, "Reports in media that West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has put his seal of approval on the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 are not correct."

In another tweet, he said that no matter has been put to CM Mamata Banerjee for seeking the exclusion of areas of Bally Municipality from the Howrah Municipality Corporation.

The Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill continues to remain a matter of discord between the Chief Minister and the Governor. Earlier, governor Dhankhar also accused the West Bengal government of not providing relevant information sought by him on the bill. Along with that, he had also accused speaker Biman Banerjee of blaming him for intentionally withholding the bill by not signing on it.

Calling Banerjee's comment as unfortunate, he said, "I had sought information for the bill on November 24 but have not received it to date. However, the Assembly speaker chooses to blame me for not signing and withholding it. Thereby, I urge him to maintain the dignity of the chair."

Bengal Governor seeks official report on the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill

Earlier on Sunday, in an official notification, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sought the report of debates and relevant information concerning the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Also sharing it on his Twitter handle, he said, "For taking a call under Article 200 of the Constitution WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought an official report of debates and relevant details as regards Howrah Municipal Corporation(Amendment) Bill, 2021, as inputs are wanting on substance and procedural counts."

The Amendment Bill, which proposes to separate the Bally Municipality from the jurisdiction of HMC, was passed by the state Assembly recently. However, the bill was returned by the Governor to the state government for reconsideration and seeking more information on it.

Notably, the governor's seal on the bill will further clear the obstacles for the separation of 60 Bally wards from Howrah and pave the way for elections to the two civic bodies.

Image: PTI