West Bengal Guv Dhankar Condemns Allege Crude Bomb Attack Outside BJP Leader's Residence

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday condemned the alleged crude bomb attack on West Bengal Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh. Reportedly, three crude bombs were hurled outside the BJP leader's residence in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Sources informed that the leader was not home during the time of attack however his family members were inside the house. No injuries reported till now.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar describes the suspected attack as 'wanton violence'.

Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating.



Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order.



Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 8, 2021

West Bengal BJP has claimed Trinamool Congress (TMC) behind the attack while the latter has refuted the allegations saying it was a result of an internal feud in the BJP. More details are awaited on the matter as the investigation is currently underway. Security personnel were also seen near the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal: Security personnel present near the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in North 24 Parganas



"Bomb explosions outside the residence of Member of Parliament Arjun Singh this morning is worrisome," tweeted West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar pic.twitter.com/Gg2XzhQmsr — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

Attack on BJP's Arjun Singh

It is important to mention here that this is not the first time reports of attack on Singh have come out as earlier in May 2021, Arjun Singh had alleged that four to five people attacked his house with country-made bombs in North 24 Paraganas' Jagaddal. Singh at that time had claimed that TMC was plotting to kill him for a long time. However, the TMC had rejected the claims during that time as well.

In April 2021, the BJP leader had alleged that he was attacked and heckled by his collar by a mob when he arrived for a meeting. At that time, Arjun Singh had also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and special police observers. Ahead of the Assembly Elections, the BJP leader, who was made an observer for BJP's North Kolkata district, had said that he heard two gunshots when his security lathi-charged on the mob in a bid to disperse them. Security personnel also fired rounds in the air to protect the lawmaker.

Governor Dhankar has been raising his voice against the post-poll violence in West Bengal which is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as ordered by the Calcutta High Court.