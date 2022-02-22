West Bengal Guv Dhankhar 'remits Back Files'; Directs Cabinet To Summon Assembly First

With the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar refusing to sign files sent for his perusal by the state government, the prolonged tiff between him and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been escalated on Tuesday.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar issued a clarification on ‘remitting back’ files on Tuesday after CM Banerjee accused him of ‘unnecessarily delaying government’s work by not signing bills.’ Jagdeep Dhankar stated that he will only take up the issues related to the state’s financial matters after they are duly summoned in the West Bengal Assembly.

Guv Dhankar asks WB Cabinet to summon assembly on financial issues first for his approval

Taking to his Twitter account, Dhankar informed that his denial of approving government files on financial matters is reasonable, as these issues can only be looked after by a Governor constitutionally after being addressed in the legislative assembly.

"Files seeking Guv approval for Annual Financial Statement for 2022-2023; Supplementary Estimates for 2021-22, Supplementary Grants for 2021-2022 and Budget Grant 2022-2023 remitted back as could be constitutionally considered only after assembly is duly summoned,” he wrote.

He further went on to add that he will take up the matter after the state Cabinet summons the assembly and issues a publication of notification in the Kolkata Gazette for the same.

"After receipt of Cabinet Decision to summon assembly & publication of Notification in Kolkata Gazette, these financial matters will be addressed,” Dhankar added in another tweet.

Governor Dhankar also demanded that the January 21 memo sent by him requesting details of the diversion of cash from the state Consolidated Fund, be delivered.

This comes after TMC Chief Banerjee accused Dhankar of causing hindrance in the state government's work by not signing bills on time. "Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been holding files and thus delaying the state government's work. He has not been signing the bills on time," Banerjee claimed on Monday.

West Bengal CM Banerjee & Jagdeep Dhankar’s prolonged tussle

In the last few years, Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the West Bengal administration. While the Governor has time and again stressed that he is exercising his constitutional duties, TMC has accused him of interference and sought his ouster on multiple occasions. Right from the day of Banerjee's oath-taking ceremony in May 2021, Dhankhar has been vocal in his criticism of the state government's handling of the law and order situation. He had also singled out the post-poll violence in the state in which at least 16 persons lost their lives.

Amidst the regular exchanges, Mamata Banerjee on 31 January 2022 blocked Governor Dhankhar on Twitter alleging that he makes "unethical and unconstitutional statements" against her government and administration. Banerjee who held a state Cabinet meeting, on Monday, later spoke to the media and claimed that he abuses the state administration regularly.

