West Bengal Guv Dhankhar Slams Mamata Banerjee, TMC Govt & Speaker Over Howrah Civic Bill

Ahead of Howrah Civic Polls, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said on Saturday that the state government has not yet responded to queries regarding the bill to make divisions in the Howrah Municipal Corporation. He also slammed the speaker of the state Vidhan Sabha for making a public statement that the Governor has withheld the bill.

While speaking to the media, the WB Guv said, "West Bengal Vidhan Sabha has decided to make divisions in the Howrah Municipal Corporation. I have to take the final decision on the bill, but I enquired the West Bengal government on November 24 about the bill and there is no reply till date, I don't appreciate this."

"It is very unfortunate and a matter of concern that in such a situation, information is not coming from the Speaker of the Assembly on one hand and on the other hand he is making a public statement that the Governor has withheld the bill, I do not appraise it, I will urge the Speaker to keep the dignity of his post, provide the information that has been sought from the Raj Bhavan on November 24 as soon as possible," he added while slamming the speaker of the house.

Guv Dhankar further said, "I believe that the system of governance in the province should be according to the constitution. It should be according to the rule of law. I do not consider the statements made by the Speaker of the Assembly all the time. I expect him to take care of the dignity of their office."

The WB Guv also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent direction to the state police asking it not to allow the Border Security Force (BSF) to enter villages outside its 'jurisdiction of 15 km' and alleged that her statements can create problems between the local police and the paramilitary force.

Howrah Civic Polls

Last month, the State Election Commission (SEC) gave its nod to the West Bengal government's proposal to hold polls to the municipal corporations of Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on December 19. Elections to more than 100 civic bodies including municipal corporations of Kolkata and Howrah have been due for a long time, primarily because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. These civic bodies are being run by administrators appointed by the state government. The commission has sought a Rs 200 crore fund from the state to hold the polls, maintaining Covid protocols.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI