Escalating his row with the West Bengal government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday, 'prorogued' the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with immediate effect. 'Proroguing' an Assembly session means to discontinue it without dissolving it. As per the rules, the state government will now have to take permission from the Governor to commence the next session of the Assembly and it would have to begin with a speech by him.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022," tweeted Dhankar.

Amid uproar, Dhankar clarified that this move had been done after the state govt's recommendation. He tweeted, "In view of inappropriate reporting in a section of media it is indicated that taking note of govt recommendation seeking proroguing of assembly, Guv in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by article 174 (2)(a) the Constitution has prorogued WBLA w.e.f. Feb 12,2022". The Assembly session was scheduled to commence in February or March after the ongoing set of civic body polls.

Earlier on Friday, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray appealed to President Kovind to remove Dhankar from his post as Bengal governor, alleging that he was interfering in the day-to-day functioning of the state govt. In a letter submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Ray wrote, "The proposal has been filed under Rule 170 of Rajya Sabha. The House should condemn the way the Governor is intervening in the functioning of the state government and criticising the senior officials and policies of the state government".

The tussle between the Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been ongoing since he took oath in July 2019. Banerjee had hit out at him saying, "a BJP leader has come to Bengal who does not even have the courtesy to return a salutation". Dhankar has alleged that Banerjee was "humiliating" him "on every occasion" and was not briefing him regularly.

Recently, Dhankhar came down heavily on Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, accusing him of transgressing constitutional norms and not providing information sought by him. In retaliation, TMC plans to bring a censure motion against Dhankar for 'insulting the Assembly and the speaker in an unprecedented way'. Dhankar has often slammed TMC for post-poll violence, breakdown of constitutional norms, deterioration of Centre-state ties. Miffed with his constant critique, CM Mamata Banerjee has unfollowed him on Twitter to which Dhankar has cried afoul.