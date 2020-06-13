West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Attacks MP Mahua Moitra Over 'rotten Apple' Remark

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, June 12 hit out at the MP Mahua Moitra after the latter called him a 'rotten apple'. In a scorching reply, Dhankhar said, "after being in the firing line for letting 'Corruption cat' out by revealing 'Hydra Headed Corruption' in panchayats, Moitra now trying to curry favour Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee by taking on Governor." He further said that Moitra is not the only one in such a state of 'helplessness'.

"Sad and concerned at captivity of these worthy leaders!", the WB Governor said in his tweet.

After being in firing line for letting CORRUPTION CAT out by revealing HYDRA HEADED CORRUPTION in panchayats- now trying to curry favour @MamataOfficial by taking on Governor.



Not the only one in such state of helplessness! Sad and concerned at captivity of these worthy leaders! https://t.co/mL71ogZN5m — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 13, 2020

Governor Dhankhar further lambasted Moitra by aiming sharp arrows against the government. "Panchayat Corruption took centre stage - reminding all about ‘CUT MONEY’ syndrome stated to be all pervasive," Dhankhar said in another tweet.

The war of words began when Mahua Moitra alleged that Governor Dhankhar was back to firing BJP arrows at the state government which is handling COVID-19, Cyclone Amphan, and migrant return situations all at once.

"A (rotten) apple never falls far from the tree.." Mahua Moitra had tweeted.

Her tweet came in response to the fake news of COVID-19 bodies being disposed of insensitivity in West Bengal. The state governor had expressed his anguish over the videos of the dead bodies being disposed of abruptly. However, the videos were later declared as fake by the West Bengal police. The dead bodies were not of COVID-19 patients, but were unclaimed/unidentified bodies from Hospital Morgue, West Bengal Health Department informed.

GovernorWB back to firing BJP arrows at state govt which is handling covid, amphan & migrant return smoothly all at once.



A (rotten) apple never falls far from the tree.. https://t.co/sSKMkN0Lnq — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 12, 2020

Gov. expresses anguish on dead bodies disposal videos

On Thursday, June 11, WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had expressed anguish on videos reportedly showing insensitive disposal of dead bodies. Maintaining that a dead body is accorded the highest respect in Indian society, he sought an urgent update in this regard from the West Bengal Home Secretary.

Thereafter, he demanded a transparent disclosure from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the details of the dead bodies such as their admission date, hospital, cause of death, and bed ticket. He lamented the manner in which dead bodies were "uncouthly dragged". Moreover, he urged the state government to follow the requisite protocol for the disposal of dead bodies.

