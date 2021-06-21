West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar To Visit North Bengal From Monday Amid Rift With TMC Govt

Days after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid allegations of post-poll violence, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday will embark on a week-long visit to the North Bengal, within a week of demand by certain BJP MPs for carving out a separate Union Territory for the region.

Dhankhar will proceed to Darjeeling from Bagdogra airport following a stopover at Kurseong. This will be the governor's second trip to North Bengal in two months.

Governor Dhankhar will be reaching Bagdogra Airport on June 21 at 1.40 PM and after brief media interaction will proceed to Darjeeling with stop over at Kurseong.

Leader of opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called on the Bengal Governor on Sunday and sought his intervention to stop the alleged post-poll violence in the state.

On Saturday, after meeting HM Shah, Dhankhar said, "I appeal to everyone to ensure that there is peace in West Bengal. The worst post-poll violence in the state continues unabated. I have been making an appeal to the government and to everyone that this is an occasion for all of us to believe in democracy, the constitution, and rule of law."

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court directed the National Human Rights Commission to play a key role and pulled up the TMC government for inaction over the West Bengal post-poll violence on Sunday.

At least 16 lives were lost after the declaration of poll results last month. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda had visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas, and Gopalpur. In another development, CM Mamata Banerjee had announced compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. She had also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on post-poll violence. Ignoring Banerjee's opposition, the WB Governor visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state are camping.