Last Updated:

West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar To Visit North Bengal From Monday Amid Rift With TMC Govt

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday will embark on a week-long visit to North Bengal, within two days after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Jagdeep Dhankhar

Image: PTI


Days after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid allegations of post-poll violence, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday will embark on a week-long visit to the North Bengal, within a week of demand by certain BJP MPs for carving out a separate Union Territory for the region. 

Dhankhar will proceed to Darjeeling from Bagdogra airport following a stopover at Kurseong. This will be the governor's second trip to North Bengal in two months.

Leader of opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called on the Bengal Governor on Sunday and sought his intervention to stop the alleged post-poll violence in the state.

On Saturday, after meeting HM Shah, Dhankhar said, "I appeal to everyone to ensure that there is peace in West Bengal. The worst post-poll violence in the state continues unabated. I have been making an appeal to the government and to everyone that this is an occasion for all of us to believe in democracy, the constitution, and rule of law."

READ | Sitalkuchi Violence: Suspended Cooch Behar SP questioned by West Bengal CID

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court directed the National Human Rights Commission to play a key role and pulled up the TMC government for inaction over the West Bengal post-poll violence on Sunday.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

At least 16 lives were lost after the declaration of poll results last month. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

READ | SC Judge Indira Banerjee withdraws from hearing Bengal post-poll violence case

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda had visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas, and Gopalpur. In another development, CM Mamata Banerjee had announced compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. She had also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on post-poll violence. Ignoring Banerjee's opposition, the WB Governor visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state are camping. 

READ | Bengal Guv urges state to ensure peace after meet with Amit Shah on post-poll violence

READ | West Bengal post-poll violence: HC pulls up Mamata govt for inaction; asks NHRC to step in
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND