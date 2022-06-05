West Bengal Guv Slams Abhishek Banerjee Over His Remark On Judiciary; 'Shameful Behaviour'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament, Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday, calling his attack on a judge who exposed a recruiting scam a "shameful behaviour."

Speaking to reporters at the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri on Saturday Jagdeep Dhankar made a veiled attack on the TMC leader and said. "Those who are chest-thumping and saying that they will continue to say this a thousand times will face the power of truth. I have gone through the statement very minutely. This is a shameful attack on an individual judge who has exposed the country's most severe recruitment scam... Who were given the jobs? Those who never sat for the examinations as well as those whose names were not there on the list. Against this backdrop, giving such a statement at a public rally is not correct."

Notably, the West Bengal governor was referring to the statement of Abhishek Banerjee which the TMC leader gave at a rally in Haldia last week criticising "one per cent of the judiciary" for ordering a CBI probe in "every case" in the state.

Crossing the red line

While addressing a rally in West Bengal's Haldia last week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee slammed the State's judiciary and said that few people in the judiciary were ordering CBI investigation in every case. "I feel ashamed to say that there are one or two people in the judiciary who are in hand-in-gloves and have a tacit understanding and are ordering CBI investigation in every case. This is just 1 per cent of the judiciary," the TMC leader said in the rally.

Soon after his controversial remark made against the judiciary, Governor Dhankhar had said that "the honourable Member of Parliament has crossed the red line". To this Abhishek Banerjee reacted and said that he has always believed in speaking the truth to power.

"I’ve always believed in SPEAKING THE TRUTH TO POWER. Yesterday, I said how 1% in Kolkata HC is working in cohorts with Centre in protecting some individuals. PEOPLE ARE WATCHING, they know who is actually 'CROSSING THE RED LINE'. I rest my case here," Banerjee said in his tweet on May 29.

It is pertinent to mention that the Calcutta High Court has ordered CBI investigations in a number of cases in the last one year, including post-poll violence and recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission (SSC).