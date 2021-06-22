West Bengal Guv Slams Civil Servants Over Protocol Violation, Takes A Jibe At TMC Govt

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticised the state government officials after Darjeeling District Magistrate failed to see him. The Governor, who is in Darjeeling after a demand was made from certain BJP MPs for carving out a separate Union Territory for the region alleged DMs & SPs-members for breaching protocol. Dhankhar has sought a response from authorities by Wednesday on protocol violations.

The Governor also alleged that the authorities have consistently breached protocol on his visits to State.

DMs & SPs-members @IASassociation @IPS_Association have consistently breached protocol on my visits in State.



Called upon CS @MamataOfficial to direct Darjeeling DM and SP, who faulted, to see me today, which they did.



Sought their response by tomorrow on protocol violation. pic.twitter.com/pj945IHyzE — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 21, 2021

Moreover, Bengal Governor also advised Indian Administrative Service Officers (IAS) and the Indian Police Service Association (ISP) should work according to the rulebook.

Civil servants @IASassociation @IPS_Association should go by the rulebook alone. Protocol observance is bedrock of governance that is compromised @MamataOfficial



Adherence to protocol is basic minimum dignity & respect officially prescribed as a mandate upon every civil servant. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 21, 2021

In a series of tweets the Governor lashed out at the state Government warning democracy will end in Bengal if such 'lawlessness is overlooked'.

Such serious aberrations bordering on delinquency, if overlooked, would lead to lawlessness that democracy can ill afford.



Pained to reflect that ‘steel frame’ is rusting due to its over politicization @MamataOfficial. High time @IASassociation @IPS_Association ponder this. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 21, 2021

Dhankhar had proceeded to Darjeeling from Bagdogra airport following a stopover at Kurseong. This is the governor's second trip to North Bengal in two months. On Sunday, the Leader of opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had called on the Bengal Governor to sought his intervention to stop the alleged post-poll violence in the state.

Post-Poll violence in Bengal

On Monday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had called the situation arising out of the alleged post-poll violence in the state as "alarming and worrisome", and questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "ostrich-like stance" on the issue. Before embarking on a week-long visit to North Bengal earlier in the day, the Governor had slammed the state government for how it dealt with complaints of violence following the assembly elections.

At least 16 lives were lost after the declaration of poll results last month. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

Governor Dhankar meets Amit Shah

Since the alleged violence in Bengal started, Governor Dhankar has been conducting several meetings with state security chief and other officials. Meanwhile, he also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (June 17) to brief him about the law and order situation in the state. This was the first meeting between Dhankhar and Shah after Mamata Banerjee's Government won assembly elections.