Last Updated:

West Bengal Guv Slams Civil Servants Over Protocol Violation, Takes A Jibe At TMC Govt

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is in Darjeeling had reportedly scheduled meeting with district authorities but they failed to present. The Guv has attacked state govt

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee

Image: PTI


West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticised the state government officials after Darjeeling District Magistrate failed to see him. The Governor, who is in Darjeeling after a demand was made from certain BJP MPs for carving out a separate Union Territory for the region alleged DMs & SPs-members for breaching protocol. Dhankhar has sought a response from authorities by Wednesday on protocol violations.

The Governor also alleged that the authorities have consistently breached protocol on his visits to State.

Moreover, Bengal Governor also advised Indian Administrative Service Officers (IAS) and the Indian Police Service Association (ISP) should work according to the rulebook. 

In a series of tweets the Governor lashed out at the state Government warning democracy will end in Bengal if such 'lawlessness is overlooked'. 

Dhankhar had proceeded to Darjeeling from Bagdogra airport following a stopover at Kurseong. This is the governor's second trip to North Bengal in two months. On Sunday, the Leader of opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had called on the Bengal Governor to sought his intervention to stop the alleged post-poll violence in the state.

READ | NHRC constitutes committee to probe West Bengal post-poll violence after Calcutta HC's nod

Post-Poll violence in Bengal

On Monday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had called the situation arising out of the alleged post-poll violence in the state as "alarming and worrisome", and questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "ostrich-like stance" on the issue. Before embarking on a week-long visit to North Bengal earlier in the day, the Governor had slammed the state government for how it dealt with complaints of violence following the assembly elections.

READ | Situation due to post-poll violence in Bengal alarming, worrisome: Guv

At least 16 lives were lost after the declaration of poll results last month. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

READ | West Bengal govt stands 'admonished and shamed' by high court: BJP

Governor Dhankar meets Amit Shah

Since the alleged violence in Bengal started, Governor Dhankar has been conducting several meetings with state security chief and other officials. Meanwhile, he also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (June 17) to brief him about the law and order situation in the state. This was the first meeting between Dhankhar and Shah after Mamata Banerjee's Government won assembly elections.

READ | BJP's north Bengal leader, seven others join TMC

READ | Bengal to employ 32,000 teachers by next March: Mamata
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND