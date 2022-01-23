West Bengal Guv Slams Mamata's Appeal For National Holiday; Claims Move 'To Oppose Centre'

As the nation observes the 125th birth anniversary of stalwart freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee spurred a row with the centre by urging the Union government to mark the day as a national holiday to celebrate it in a ‘befitting’ manner.

Responding to Mamata Banerjee’s appeal on announcing Netaji’s birthday, or as called by the Banerjee government ‘Desh Nayak Dibas’ a national holiday, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called out the TMC supremo for deliberately bringing it up to get off on the wrong foot with the centre.

West Bengal calls CM Mamata's appeal 'move to Oppose the Centre'

Slamming Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the occasion, Governor Dhankhar alleged that Mamata Banerjee did it just to ‘oppose the centre.’ Jagdeep Dhankhar further purported that Mamata Banerjee never made any tweets regarding Netaji Bose, when PM Modi did something to commemorate him. He highlighted that she didn’t comment when PM Modi went to Port Blair or when he released a postage stamp dedicated to Bose last year, or when a coin dedicated to him was issued. Every day, she is making attempts to oppose the centre, he said. Questioning Banerjee’s move, Governor asked ‘If this is federal’?

CM Mamata Banerjee's efforts to commemorate Netaji's Jayanti

While urging the centre for the national off day, Banerjee also highlighted the state government's measures to pay homage to the freedom fighter from Bengal in a series of Tweets.

Homage to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. A national and global icon, Netaji’s rise from Bengal is unmatched in the annals of Indian history. (1/7) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 23, 2022

Mamata Banerjee announced that a National University with international collaborations, named 'Jai Hind University,' is being set up with 100% state funding to commemorate Netaji. Adding to this, she noted that similar to Netaji's National Planning Commission, a Bengal Planning Commission will be set up to help the state in its planning initiatives by drawing inspiration from Netaji’s ideas. She also mentioned that West Bengal had submitted a tableau on Netaji for the Republic Day Parade, however, the centre has rejected it and it is yet another contentious issue.

This is not the first time Banerjee had made the demand for a National holiday, since the last two years she has been persistent with her demand of declaring Netaji Jayanti as a national holiday. CM Banerjee had earlier written a letter to PM Modi on November 18, 2020, seeking his intervention on the same.

Image: ANI/ PTI