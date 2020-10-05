West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar Summons Chief Secy Over BJP Leader's Shoot Out

A youth leader from Bharatiya Janta Party in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas' died after being shot metres away from Titagarh police station on Sunday night. The wounded leader's death stirred outrage across all political corridors, especially the BJP who blamed it on the ruling Trinamool Congress government for what they claimed it to be a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Adding to list, the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar summoned the Chief Secretary of the state on Monday morning, as well. The Governor tweeted on Sunday night stating that he had summoned the newly appointed CS, Alapan Bandopadhyay, to meet him and apprise him of the situation.

"ACS Home MamataOfficial and DGP WBPolice have been summoned at 10 am tomorrow in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to the dastardly killing of Manish Shukla, Councillor, Titagarh Municipality in political party office." stated Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday night.

Governor wants to speak to CM Mamata

The Governor also stated that he wanted to speak to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on an urgent basis, also citing the time he expected to have a call with her. He also took to Twitter, to share his opinion when the Chief Secretary or Director General of Police failed to meet him at the time given.

Alapan Bandopadhyay, the newly selected Chief Secretary, however, did reach Raj Bhawan to apprise him of the law and order situation in the afternoon. The Governor stated that he conveyed his concern about the 'present alarming scenario' to the new Chief Secretary.

"Am sure Chief Minister would be indicated all these critical aspects that run down democratic governance and lawlessness. Political violence and targeted killings must stop." said the Dhankar after his meet with Bandopadhyay.

As the Governor and Chief Secretary meet each other discussing law and order, BJP observed a twelve-hour bandh or strike over the death of their leader in Barrackpore on Monday.

