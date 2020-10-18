West Bengal Guv Writes To Mamata Over Custodial Death; Calls For 'democratic Governance'

Distressed over a BJP worker's custodial death in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday wrote to state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The police said the BJP worker, identified as Madan Ghorai, was in judicial custody and was not in its custody as claimed by the saffron party.

In his letter, Dhankar termed the incident as 'a horrifying instance of dehumanising torture, assault, and death in custody'. He further apprised about the 'lawlessness' in the state.

"Recent custodial death of Madan Ghorai alias Kalipada Ghorai of village Kanakpur in East Midnapore district, is yet another horrifying instance of dehumanising torture, assault and death in custody. There is outrage at such lawlessness in state and outside, and consequent to October 8 police excesses Balwinder Singh is already poster boy for blatant Human Right violations in the State," the letter read.

Furthermore, he urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to redeem her constitutional oath and enforce rule of law to ensure 'democratic governance' in the state. He also asked the CM to make the police and administration 'politically neutral'

"Madam Chief Minister, high time you redeem your constitutional oath and enforce rule of law, ensure 'democratic governance' in the state, make police and administration 'politically neutral' and accountable, sanitise power corridors of non-state actors and ensure that SSA (State Security Advisor) and Principal Advisor Internal Security do not boss over the statutorily structured police apparatus, thereby reducing the DGP and other police officials to abject subordination and to insignificance," the Governor stated in the letter.

Madan Ghorai custodial death @WBPolice yet another horrifying instance of dehumanising torture, assault and death in custody



Urged @MamataOfficial to follow constitution as already at penultimate stage of governance not being ‘carried on in accordance with the Constitution’ pic.twitter.com/1CNmfpCCGx — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 18, 2020

The death of a BJP worker from West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district allegedly in police custody has triggered a war of words between the ruling TMC and the BJP. The saffron party has accused the police of torturing its activist to death. However, Trinamool Congress and the police denied the allegations. The police said the BJP worker, identified as Madan Ghorai, was in judicial custody and was not in its custody as claimed by the saffron party.

The BJP, led by MP and the party's state general secretary Locket Chatterjee, organised a sit-in demonstration on the Central Avenue in Kolkata on Friday after its members were prevented by the police from conducting a protest march with Ghorai's body. Ghorai was arrested in Patashpur in Purba Medinipur district on September 26 in connection with a kidnapping case. He was the BJP booth vice-president in the area.

The Patashpur police station had received a message from a correctional home in Kolkata on October 13 that Ghorai had died at a hospital in the city, he said. The state BJP, however, refused to buy the theory and demanded a CBI probe into the death.

