'West Bengal Has Decided For Change': BJP Chief JP Nadda Flags Off Rath Yatra In Tarapith

Amid intense political contest, BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday flagged off the Rath Yatra or the Parivartan Yatra from Tarapith in Birbhum district of West Bengal to exhibit a massive show of strength and popularity of the saffron party in poll-bound West Bengal. Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also the in-charge of five constituencies of Bengal, was also present with Nadda at the Yatra.

Ahead of the Yatra, BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh addressed the crowd and raised the issues of increased corruption and deteriorating law and order in the state after which Narottam Mishra blew the conch shell to kickstart the Rath Yatra. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV during the Rath Yatra, Nadda exuded confidence while pointing towards the massive crowd which had emanated to participate in the Rath Yatra.

"You can see this massive support. It shows that people have Bengal have decided for a change," he said. Prior to the Yatra, Nadda visited the Tarapith Mandir to seek blessings.

बीरभूम, पश्चिम बंगाल के प्रसिद्ध माँ तारापीठ मंदिर में देवी माँ की पूजा अर्चना कर आशीर्वाद लिया।



माँ सभी पर अपनी कृपा और आशीष बनाए रखें। pic.twitter.com/oEIDps26fc — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 9, 2021

READ | West Bengal Polls: Congress, Left To Discuss Seat-sharing In Kolkata On Feb 7

READ | BJP Gets District Admin's Nod For Rath Yatra In Bengal; TMC Says Matter Is Now Sub-judice

West Bengal assembly elections to get intense by the day

An intense faceoff occurred between the BJP and ruling TMC over approvals for the Rath Yatra. When the BJP sought permission from the West Bengal government for the proposed Yatra, the latter had asked the state's BJP unit to approach the local authorities to seek permission. West Bengal's special secretary asked them to approach the appropriate local authorities dealing with law and order to get a nod. The West Bengal government asked the BJP to write to the District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendant of Police (SPs) with the route details of the yatra to get permission. The BJP then got the permission from the administration while a PIL was filed in Calcutta High Court to disapprove the Yatra citing COVID-19 and law and order issue.

Bengal has seen rigorous campaigning by the saffron party which has gone all guns blazing, dispatching its top brass to the state to hold massive rallies and addresses. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats. Moreover, the exit of TMC members with dozens of its members jumping ship to join BJP has also become a major hindrance for the ruling party.

The situation in the run-up to West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence and claims of defeating each other by heavy margins. West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021.

READ | 'BJP's Formula To Win West Bengal Polls Is Inducting TMC Traitors,' Says Mamata Banerjee

READ | Amit Shah Calls For Key BJP Meet To Discuss Strategy For Upcoming West Bengal Elections