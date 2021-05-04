West Bengal: JP Nadda Assures Justice After Meeting Kin Of Victim, NCW Team To Visit Soon

After meeting the family of a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party who lost his life in the violence that ensued after the election results in West Bengal, President JP Nadda on Tuesday asserted that he was right about the dictatorial rule and the law and order situation in the State, and the same has been proved in the past few days. Expressing remorse while describing his death, and the conversation he had with his bereaved wife, he added that justice will be served to the victim in a democratic manner.

After the results, TMC goons went to the house of Haran Adhikari (BJP worker), vandalised it, threatened women & children, attacked them, & broke his wife's teeth. They then dragged Adhikari out of his house & beat him up. He died: BJP chief JP Nadda in South 24 Parganas, WB pic.twitter.com/4QDtJCaZnS — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

"After the election results, the goons of the Trinamool Congress went to the house of Haran Adhikari and vandalized it. They threatened the children of the house, and attacked the ladies, and broke the teeth of his wife. They, then dragged Adhikari out of his house, beating him up all through until he lost his life."

He further added, "Mamata Ji, what your party has done after victory, shows how much you and your party workers believe in democracy. The TMC workers and the politician are claiming that the clips of these incidents doing the rounds on social media are nothing but fake news. You have seen how Adhikari's wife and son were crying. I would like to request the media to tell the truth to the nation,"

Pointing out that he has received the list of people involved from Adhikari's wife, he expressed displeasure over why no action has been taken by the administration yet. He went on to say that even if there is no action from the side of the administration, all the party workers are standing with the bereaved family and the death of the victim will not go in vain.

He also took the opportunity to point out that in the past two days, 11 people associated with the party have lost their lives while two have been gang-raped. Elaborating on the same he said, "Justice will be served in a democratic manner, the party assures the families if the victim."

NCW takes cognizance, team to visit soon

With several videos of women mercilessly being beaten up in various parts of the State, specially Nandigram, doing the rounds, the National Commission of Women (NCW) on Tuesday took cognizance. In a press note released, the organization expressed its displeasure on the whole incident and pointed out that a letter has been written to West Bengal's Directorate General of Police, requesting him to take immediate action and arrest the accused. Besides, it also informed that a team, headed by Chairperson Rekha Sharna will also be visiting the State for further inquiry into the matter.

Assembly polls in West Bengal

After a hard-fought election campaign, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. While the JP Nadda-led party won 74 more seats than the previous election, its vote share of 38.13% could not pose a challenge to TMC which garnered a vote share of 47.94%. While the ruling party bettered its performance compared to 2016, it suffered a minor blip as WB CM Mamata Banerjee lost from Nandigram to her BJP opponent Suvendu Adhikari. Banerjee will take oath as the CM for the third time on May 5.

(Credit-Twitter/@ANI)