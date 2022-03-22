West Bengal: JP Nadda Condemns Birbhum Violence, Seeks Immediate Action Against Culprits

In the wake of the tragic incident wherein 10 people were burnt to death at Rampurhat in the Birbhum area of West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Tuesday condemned the incident, accusing the CM Mamata Banerjee-led government of having 'no control over law and order' in the state. Earlier, the party's Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the state seeking the resignation of Mamata Banerjee from Chief Ministership.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP chief stated, "Shocked by the death of 10 innocent people in the violence at Rampurhat in Birbhum district of West Bengal. This incident proves that the Mamata government has no control over law and order. I condemn this incident in the strongest possible terms. I also demand strict action against the culprits."

पश्चिम बंगाल के बीरभूम जिले के रामपुरहाट में हुई हिंसा में 10 निर्दोष लोगों की मौत से स्तब्ध हूँ।ये घटना साबित करती है कि ममता सरकार का कानून व्यवस्था पर कोई नियंत्रण नहीं है।



मैं इस घटना की कड़े से कड़े शब्दों में निंदा करता हूँ।साथ ही दोषियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की माँग करता हूँ। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 22, 2022

'Bengal Becoming Old Kashmir': BJP

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the state of anarchy in Bengal is such that firefighters were stopped when they tried to douse the fire.

"Earlier a TMC leader was killed in West Bengal's Birbhum district. But what happened after that murder cannot be described in words. They are very sad, worrying. Democracy is being blown up in West Bengal...A fire has killed 10 people, but they call it a small fire, and that also before any investigation begins," Bhatia said. He added, "Most of the crimes in Bengal are committed by those who have political patronage from the ruling party leader Mamata Banerjee. These people came and locked the doors outside 10-12 houses and this was done so that when those houses were set on fire, the innocent people living in those houses could not run away."

West Bengal violence

After a Trinamool Congress leader was allegedly murdered Rampurhat in the Birbhum area, it had sent a shock wave around the district, following which, more than 12 houses were burnt. As per sources, around 10 people were killed in the subsequent fire outbreak. The Fire officials stated that a total of 10 dead bodies have been recovered, with 7 retrieved from a single house.

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the death of those who died in Birbhum after houses were allegedly set on fire for revenge. So far, 11 people have been arrested.

TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh denied any political angle in the violence and said, "Deaths of the locals in fire incident is sad. But this incident has no political connection. This is a local village dispute. The panchayat deputy chief who was murdered was a well-known person and his death has angered the villagers, leading to the violent protest. The fire incident took place at night but cops and fire brigade took immediate action."