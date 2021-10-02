In another blow to BJP, its Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani quit the party on Friday after a tussle with Raiganj MP Debasree Chaudhuri. Kalyani had alleged that Chaudhuri was trying to hatch a conspiracy against him and was issued a show-cause notice by BJP leadership. Kalyani is the fifth MLA to leave the party after its Bengal poll loss.

Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani quits BJP

Previously, Kalyani had refused to 'work in the same party as BJP MP Debasree Chaudhuri'. Speaking to reporters, Kalyani also extended support to those leaving the party while adding that they must have serious concerns. He also said that he would soon decide on his political future.

“I have distanced myself from all programmes of the party. I have also given a deadline by which issues raised by me should be addressed or else I will have to think," said BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani. Hinting at joining Trinamool, Kalyani said that he is analysing his options to join another party and will make an announcement at the 'right time'.

Reacting to his exit, ex-BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that many TMC leaders had joined BJP anticipating that it would come to power. After its poll loss, he said many were troubled as the BJP did not come to power. Slamming Kalyani's remarks against Chaudhuri, Ghosh said that those who were speaking against the party's policy and ideology will be acted upon.

"Thinking that the party will come to power, many people joined the party. But the party did not come to power, so many people are troubled. But if someone goes against the party's policy and ideology by staying in the party, the party will not spare him," said Ghosh.

पार्टी सत्ता में आएगी इसलिए बहुत लोग पार्टी में शामिल हुए। लेकिन पार्टी सत्ता में नहीं आई इसलिए बहुत लोगों को तकलीफ हो रही है। लेकिन पार्टी में रहकर पार्टी की नीति और विचाराधारा के विरुद्ध कोई जाएगा तो पार्टी उसे नहीं बख्शेगी:रायगंज के BJP विधायक के इस्तीफ़ा देने पर दिलीप घोष,BJP pic.twitter.com/EKQCPSRtMW — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 1, 2021

BJP MLAs leave post-polls

After winning only 77 seats in Bengal Assembly polls, BJP was hit by a wave of exits starting with party vice-president Mukul Roy, who rejoined TMC. After Roy, MLAs like - Soumen Roy, Biswajit Das, Tanmoy Ghosh quit the party and rejoined Trinamool alleging that they felt 'uncomfortable' in the saffron party. The biggest exit came when BJP MP Babul Supriyo quit the party and joined TMC. Supriyo had 'retired' from politics after he was dropped from the Modi cabinet and lost the Bengal elections.