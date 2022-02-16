West Bengal: Left Front Approach Bengal SEC, Demands Halt On 'influential' 'Duare Sarkar'

Ahead of the West Bengal election, the Left Front on Tuesday wrote to the State Election Commission urging action against the 'Duare Sarkar' (government at your doorstep) programme of the Trinamool Congress government. The Left Front, in their letter to the EC, alleged that the programme of the Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government is aimed at influencing the electorate. With the elections in the state slated for February 27, the Left Front leadership has appealed to the commission to halt the outreach initiative.

In a letter to the state election commissioner, Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the programme, which has been a recurring one for the government, is aimed at influencing voters. The opposition also claimed that the contents of an advertisement by the state government on the 'Paray Samadhan' (resolve issues at locality) and 'Duare Sarkar' violated the SEC's guidelines. This comes after the 'Duare Sarkar', which is the government's flagship programme, resumed after being stalled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to the state election commissioner, Biman Bose alleged that the programme was “aimed at influencing the electorate for the February 27 polls to 108 municipalities”. He further alleged that the programme was in violation of the commission’s guidelines and model code of conduct as several leaders, candidates and former councillors of the ruling government are set to “participate in the programme” to be held in various locations. “On behalf of the Left Front, I request you to halt such attempts to influence the electors for the sake of free and fair elections,” Bose wrote to the EC.

BJP moves HC demanding deployment of Central forces for polls

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a massive loss in the recently concluded civic polls for four municipal corporations in West Bengal, the state's BJP unit has knocked on the doors of the Calcutta High Court seeking deployment of Central forces in upcoming municipality polls. The saffron party had contended the state-ruling TMC massive victory in the recent municipal corporation polls by alleging that the ruling party had rigged the elections. The state BJP, now, wants to be heedful and has moved the Calcutta High Court for the second time to demand the deployment of CRPF personnel along with the West Bengal Police during the forthcoming polls in 108 municipalities across 20 districts slated for February 27.

To ensure free and fair municipal elections, the BJP urged the Calcutta High Court to enable the deployment of Central paramilitary personnel 72 hours before polling commences. In addition to paramilitary forces, the BJP has requested that the court deploy special officers to oversee proper CCTV surveillance and central monitoring of such surveillance to ensure that the ruling party does not meddle with the elections. The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party won all four municipal corporation elections in West Bengal: Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandernagore, and Asansol.

