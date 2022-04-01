West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari Suspended For Remainder Of Assembly Session After Ruckus

Post the violent ruckus in the West Bengal Assembly, where legislators of the ruling and opposition factions clashed inside the assembly on March 28, the leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari has been suspended from the remaining session of the House. The suspension of the turncoat politician Adhikari, who used to hold a senior position under Mamata Banerjee in TMC before defecting last year to the BJP ahead of the state assembly elections, was announced by the West Bengal Assembly Secretary.

The suspension of Suvendu Adhikari has been announced in a letter by the West Bengal Assembly secretary, which read, "On a motion adopted by the House on 28th March, you've been suspended from House for the remainder of the session."



Previously, alongside Adhikari, two other BJP MLAs - Manoj Tigga and Shankar Ghosh were suspended from the assembly.

It is pertinent to note that this development comes after pandemonium reigned in the West Bengal Assembly on March 28. The opposition BJP alleged that their MLAs were thrashed when they demanded a discussion on the Birbhum violence. The purported video of the incident depicted MLAs of both parties hitting each other, whereas some tried to intervene and stop them.

Following the attack, the West Bengal LoP had said, "Mamata never said anything regarding Bhirbum in House. She is in Kolkata but she didn't come to the House. We are staging demonstrations outside assembly with 2 suspended MLAs.”

Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house.



Meanwhile, Adhikari lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC administration and claimed that he would move court if appropriate action is not taken against the TMC MLAs involved in causing the ruckus.

CBI takes over investigation of Birbhum violence

Following an attack on Bhadu Shaik - a Trinamool Congress Panchayat leader, who was killed by unidentified assailants, at least eight people, including two juveniles, were charred to death after nearly a dozen houses were set on fire with petrol bombs in Rampurhat's Bogtui village. As per the post-mortem report of the victims, the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive. Bengal police arrested 22 people in connection to the case.

Rebuking the Bengal govt, Calcutta High Court transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation and filed a report on April 7. The Calcutta HC observed that though the SIT was constituted on March 22, there has been no effective contribution to the probe. The HC also stated that the police probe was not done as expected, keeping the gravity of the offence in mind. The HC ordered the SIT to not carry out any further investigation in the matter and hand over case papers, arrested accused and suspects in police custody to CBI. Since taking over, the CBI has filed an FIR against 21 accused in the same case and revealed that 40 were involved in the incident.