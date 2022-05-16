West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari's MLA Office Raided By Police; Guv Seeks Report From CS

As the ruling TMC and BJP continue to trade barbs in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the state after a police team raided his MLA office situated in Nandigram without prior intimation, a search, and also without the presence of any Magistrate.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari shared the visuals of the police team at his office and wrote, "This lamentable and vicious act of the Mamata Banerjee government is a blatant misuse of Police against the LoP."

Without any prior intimation, without any search warrant, without any Magistrate being present, Mamata Police (@WBPolice) barged into my official Legislative Karjalaya at Nandigram.

This lamentable & vicious act of Mamata Banerjee Govt is blatant misuse of Police against the LoP.

Prior to this, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday also took a note of the matter and further sought a report from West Bengal chief secretary HK Dwivedi over the incident. Raising concerns over the police actions, Dhankhar took to the microblogging platform and stated that an urgent report has been sought from the chief secretary after receiving worrisome inputs from LoP Suvendu Adhikari about raids on his MLA office.

In view of worrisome inputs from Leader of Opposition West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari that his MLA office of Nandigram has been attacked by police, sought an urgent report Chief Secretary

In a series of tweets, he also shared the videos from the BJP MLA office in Nandigram, further adding that the chief secretary will be rendering a status report providing full details of heavy police, rapid action force, and other police officials' presence in and outside the MLA office.

"Chief Secretary to render status report by 10 PM today indicating full details of heavy police and rapid action force posse and senior officials of the West Bengal Police present in and outside MLA office of LOP Suvendu Adhikari. Such an action in the MLA office of LOP is a matter of deep concern", he later tweeted.

Suvendu Adhikari accuses Mamata Banerjee's government of corruption

Earlier on May 14, LoP Suvendu Adhikari, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of corruption. In his letter, the BJP leader alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government is trying to change the name of PM Awas Yojna to Bangla Awas Yojna and requested the PM to restore the "original name."

What can be said to be yet another attack on the state CM, Adhikari also claimed that the state government is using machinery instead of labour to complete the work in a cheaper way and is transferring MGNREGA funds to fake job cardholders and is trying to cheat the central government by showing the same work multiple times.

Image: Twitter/@SuvenduAdhikari/ANI