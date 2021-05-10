West Bengal: MHA Grants BJP MLAs 'X', 'Y' Category Security In View Of Post-poll Violence

After the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday granted security to all BJP MLAs in the state. The decision to grant security came after the Security Review Committee submitted a report in which it cited real security threat to the lives of the MLAs.

As per sources, of the 77 MLAs, 61 have been granted X-category security while 4 have been granted Y-category security. Others like Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari had security right from the time of elections.

MHA sends a 4-member team to look into the post-poll violence

The MHA on Thursday had also sent a 4-member team to look into the post-poll violence in West Bengal, which submitted its report within 48 hours as was instructed. The team came to the state hours after the MHA dialed West Bengal Chief Secretary for a report on the disorder and warned to take the matter seriously if a report was not furnished immediately. The Home Ministry had first sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led government on May 3 after incidents of attacks on workers of the opposition parties began surfacing.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

After the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory in West Bengal, political violence gripped the state. Reports of homes of party workers being torched and violence were reported from all parts of the state.

As Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister for her third consecutive term, the BJP boycotted her swearing-in ceremony taking an oath against 'politics of hate' instead. Gathering at the Hastings Election office, BJP MLAs along with party president JP Nadda assured that the saffron party will 'dismantle' political violence in the state.

Several human rights bodies such as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have also raised concerns over the violence in the state.

(Credit-PTI/@RSPrasad/Twitter)