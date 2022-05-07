West Bengal: Mortal Remains Of BJYM Worker Arjun Chowraisa Arrive For Last Rites

A day after BJP Yuva Morcha committee member Arjun Chowrasia was found hanging in the Kashipur area in West Bengal, his mortal remains were brought for the last rites on Saturday. On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the house of the deceased leader and expressed dismay over the assault on the family members of the killed leader, further informing that the party will demand a CBI enquiry.

The death of the BJYM member has led to a massive political tussle between the saffron party and the TMC. The BJP workers and West Bengal police engaged in a major faceoff with the BJP accusing TMC of orchestrating the killing and demanding a thorough probe. Last night, BJP workers staged protests in Kolkata against the killing of Arjun and demanded a CBI probe.

Amit Shah visits slain BJP leader's family

On Friday, Amit Shah visited the house of the BJP leader from West Bengal, who was found killed in an abandoned railway quarter in Chitpore, Kolkata. Severely condemning the killing, Shah expressed dismay over the assault on the family members of the killed leader and informed that the party will demand a CBI enquiry. He further added that the Home Ministry has demanded a report from the state government.

Early in the morning on May 6, Friday, the body of Arjun Chawrasia, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) committee leader in Kashipur, was found hanging in a railway quarter in Chitpore, Kolkata. The state's BJP unit has cancelled all the celebrations which were scheduled as a part of Amit Shah's visit.

BJP Karyakarta killed

Arjun Chowrasia, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha committee, was found hanging in Kashipur area in West Bengal on Friday morning. He was found hanging near his residence.BJP workers in the state are demanding strict action against all those responsible for the murder.

Condemning the "unfortunate killing", BJP West Bengal in a tweet said, "The death and murder of our committed karyakarta Arjun Chowrasia (27), resident of Kashipur Assembly, is deeply distressing. In view of the unfortunate killing, all celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in Kolkata stand cancelled." The BJP has termed Chowrasia's killing a political murder and has accused the ruling TMC government of being behind the killing.