West Bengal: NIA Visits BJP MP Arjun Singh's House To Probe Crude Bomb Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday to take over the investigation of the crude bomb attack carried out against the BJP leader. As BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that Trinamool Congress was plotting to 'assassinate' him, a demand for an NIA probe was urged by the MP following the bomb attack. Arjun Singh had quit the TMC to join the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

NIA starts probe, visits Arjun Singh's house

The two-member NIA team went to West Bengal's Bhatpara where Arjun Singh resides. They inspected the house and spoke to MP Singh to understand more about the situation. The NIA also communicated with the policemen posted in and around his residence. Besides, they went to the local police station and held a discussion with the investigating officers regarding their findings on the matter, an official of the NIA told PTI.

Bomb scare outside BJP MP's house

On September 8, three crude bombs were hurled outside Arjun Singh’s 'Majdoor Bhavan' at Jagaddal in West Bengal between 6-6.30 am. The attacks happened despite the presence of security. The bombs hit and damaged the entrance gates, pictures of which were shared by the leader on social media. However, Arjun Singh was not present at the building during the attack and thankfully, no injuries were reported from the attack even though his family members were present inside.

Bengal BJP accuses TMC of attack; TMC refutes claims

The BJP was quick to react to the attack and several prominent leaders including Singh came forward demanding an NIA probe into the matter related to the bomb scare. The BJP's West Bengal unit accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of orchestrating the attack. Singh, previously a Trinamool Congress MLA, joined the BJP in 2019. The leader went on to win from the Barrackpore parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. The TMC has dismissed claims of its party workers being involved in the incident and accused the West Bengal BJP of framing the attack themselves to malign the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

