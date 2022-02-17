Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress government and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive member from West Bengal Anirban Ganguly said it is the only state where the Governor's letter is not being answered and he remains blocked on social media handles. The statement of Ganguly came shortly after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Following this, he spoke to ANI and said, "Bengal is the only state where a Governor's letter is not answered and he is blocked on social media. Further levelling more allegations of the Trinamool Congress government of being involved in several scams, he said that the ruling family, as well as the party leaders, are involved in multi-crore scams in the state. "If you initiate an investigation in Bengal, frauds, and scams worth crores will be revealed. All the leaders of the TMC are involved in this. The ruling family of the party followed by several bureaucrats are also involved", he said.

Further taking a dig at the opposition Congress, the Bengal BJP leader further said that it is no more a party and all the leaders are now being neglected by the Congress High Command. Referring to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's reaction on the multiple leaders leaving Congress, Ganguly said that it is an indication that Congress is no more a party and the leaders who are the members of G-23 are being neglected and thus they are leaving the party. "Only the family is running it and they want don't want to see the reality", he added.

These remarks came in view of the recent resignation tendered by former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar who ended his 46 years of association with the party on Tuesday.

LoP Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with the state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Kolkata. During this while, the two had a detailed discussion over the ongoing issues in the state and further spoke on the actions that will be required to be taken as per the Constitution. LoP Adhikari also demanded an investigation in the multi-crore culpable diversion of public funds in regards to the West Bengal government's 'Maa' canteens and further on the politicized role of the state police, city police, and bureaucracy

Image: Twitter/@AnirbanGanguly/PTI