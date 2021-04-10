West Bengal Or Tamil Nadu - What's More Important For Prashant Kishor? Here's His Response

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, poll strategist Prashant Kishor responded to the question about which state between West Bengal and Tamil Nadu was more important to him, and why a number was estimated for the opposition in West Bengal and not in Tamil Nadu. Outlining that both the States were at par for him, he said that the estimation in West Bengal came in response to claims made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while no such claim was made in Tamil Nadu.

Kishor, who has been going out and about claiming that he would quit the profession if the Bharatiya Janata Party wins more than 100 seats in West Bengal, on being insisted for quoting a figure for the opposition in Tamil Nadu, did set his quote at 50 but was not able to reiterate the claim. Justifying the same, he said that the claim in West Bengal came in response to 'constant provocation' on something that was 'not true'.

"BJP has created this whole narrative that the BJP is sweeping Bengal, but the fact on the ground is very different", he added. Having made his point, he went on to say that his 'game plan' is to secure victory for both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

'BJP is nowhere close'

Coming back to West Bengal, he once again asserted that he is confident of TMC's victory in West Bengal. Exuding confidence, he vividly stated that the claims being made after the first and the second phase 'does not scare' him because the constituencies that went to polls in these phases were those BJP swept in the Lok Sabha elections. Claiming that it is a 'bi-polar' poll, he added, 'To win, a party needs to get 45 per cent vote share and BJP is nowhere close to it. The maximum share the party can get is 40 per cent."

Talking about TMC's victory, he said, "If they win, they will because of their strength and work." Highlighting that he has been working with the party for more than 1.5 years now, he reiterated that the party will win a decisive victory."

West Bengal Elections

West Bengal election is seeing an intense face-off between the BJP and the TMC. While the BJP is targeting the ruling TMC over the poor state of development in its regime to come to power, TMC is trying hard to retain it by making the best use of the regional card, and tagging the BJP as an 'outsider', and proving "Bangla niher meyekei chaye".

The first phase of elections took place on March 27, the second phase on April 1, the third phase on April 6 and the fourth phase on April 10. In the first phase, the voter turnout was over 86 per cent while in the second, third and fourth phase it was over 80 percent, 77 percent and 76 percent respectively.

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.