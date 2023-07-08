West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Violence Mars Voting Process

West Bengal votes in the Panchayat polls today, with voters turning out to exercise their democratic rights. The voting, taking place in a single phase, aims to elect representatives for nearly 928 seats across 22 Zilla parishads, 9,730 Panchayat Samities, and 63,229 Gram Panchayat seats. Approximately 5.67 crore voters are expected to participate in this crucial electoral process.

However, the pre-poll situation in the state's Panchayats has been marred by widespread violence. The violent episodes have raised concerns about the safety and security of voters and political workers. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Indian Secular Front (ISF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are engaged in a fierce battle for control of local administrations. These elections are considered a significant litmus test for both parties ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

In the 2018 Panchayat elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a significant number of seats uncontested amid reports of violence. This year, to maintain law and order, Central forces have been deployed with approximately 800 companies of Central forces on the ground. The Governor has been actively monitoring the situation since the morning, keeping a close eye on the proceedings.

Amidst the chaos, the TMC has accused the BJP, CPI(M), and the Congress for the violence. It has issued a statement expressing shock over the incidents that unfolded during the early hours of polling. The statement highlighted the murders of three TMC party workers in Rejinagar, Tufanganj, and Khargram, as well as two individuals wounded from gunshots in Domkol. The party criticised the demand for central forces made by BJP, CPI(M), and Congress, questioning their absence during times when they were needed the most. Mamata's party claimed that this failure demonstrated a lack of commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the people.

On the other hand, the BJP has retaliated, alleging Trinamool Congress for orchestrating the attacks and violence during the elections. The political parties continue to engage in a blame game, further escalating tensions surrounding the polling process.

The ongoing Panchayat polls are crucial for the political landscape of West Bengal and will determine the power dynamics at the local level. With violence overshadowing the electoral process, authorities face the challenge of restoring peace and ensuring a fair and safe voting environment for all citizens.