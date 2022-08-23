West Bengal: Partha Chatterjee Likely To Be Dropped As A Member Of Assembly Committees

Kolkata, Aug 23 (PTI) Arrested TMC MLA Partha Chatterjee is likely to be dropped from the West Bengal Assembly committees as he is presently in jail and cannot perform his duties, party sources said.

Chatterjee is a legislator of the state Assembly though is no longer a minister of the West Bengal cabinet.

"He is presently in jail. So there is no use in him being a committee member of the state assembly. That's why the parliamentary party has decided that he will not be given the membership of any committee for the time being, TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh said.

When contacted, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said, he is yet to take any decision.

Partha Chatterjee, now suspended TMC leader, was arrested on July 23 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the school recruitment scam. He was sacked as state Parliamentary and Industry Minister and was stripped of all party posts on July 28.

As per assembly norms, any legislator of the assembly is allotted membership to two committees a departmental standing committee and a committee of the assembly.

Chatterjee has been the state parliamentary affairs minister since 2011 when the TMC came to power by defeating the Left Front regime.

