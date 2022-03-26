West Bengal Police Responsible For Murder Of Anish Khan, Alleges Congress' Adhir Ranjan

Over a month after protests erupted over the alleged murder of an ex-student from Aliah University, Anish Khan in West Bengal, state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state police for no major progress in the case, stating that they are the ones responsible for Khan's death.

Speaking to ANI, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "It's clear that the police officials here are responsible for the murder of Anish Khan (former student leader). WB CM Mamata Banerjee promised to take all guilty into custody within 15 days; 42 days have passed and she has shown no interest."

"Local Police cannot conduct this probe, so we demand a CBI probe. Govt here is neglecting the matter, the common people are furious, they want to know the truth and punish the guilty," he added.

On February 24, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a second post-mortem, under the monitoring of District Judge. The HC further ordered that the postmortem report copy shall be served only to the family members of Khan and the petitioner.

On February 21, the West Bengal CM had announced to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate into the matter. Mamata had stated, "I have asked to form an SIT that will be presided by the Director-General of Police. I have asked for the report within 15 days. A thorough enquiry will be done and culprits will be punished."

Aliah University student Anish Khan found dead

Last month, a former student of Aliah University, Anish Khan was found dead outside his residence in Howrah's Amta after he was allegedly thrown from the rooftop of his house by four men wearing a police uniform, who had come in search of the student. However, the police denied all the allegations. Anish Khan was associated with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), which was part of the alliance that fought against the ruling-TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2021 state Assembly elections. Before ISF, he supported CPI(M)’s students’ wing SFI. There was a movement organised by students of Aliah University against the alleged poor functioning of the varsity and Anish was also one of the participants.