West Bengal Polling Day Eyewitnesses Share Details With Republic

West Bengal witnessed a bloody Saturday as workers and leaders of political parties fought pitched battles across the regions going to vote in panchayat elections. Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, and Malda and several other locations saw armed mobs clashing, use of crude bombs and firearms, polling booths being captured, ballot papers being destroyed and the police force being reduced to a mute spectator.

As many as 20 people have been killed since the voting began at 7 am on Saturday and several dozens more are injured. The total death toll due to political violence in the last 30 days has crossed 30.

One of the eyewitnesses of the violence recounted his ordeal with Republic. He alleged that security personnel were missing as hooligans disrupted the voting process. "My brother was previously a member of the panchayat. We saw 50-60 people coming here and there was a lot of bombing and gun firing," the eyewitness said. When asked about police deployment at the polling location, he said they were absent when the mob attacked.

Visuals from the site also show marks of a bomb explosion on the house which belongs to the eyewitness' brother. The residents of the house also showed Republic curtain on their door which they claimed got torn due to the bomb explosion.

TMC, BJP, Congress blame each other for killings

Shashi Panja, a leader of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and a state minister, claimed that her party workers were being murdered and blamed Central forces "for failing to protect the citizens".

"TMC workers have been murdered, two have been shot at. Those who were asking for deployment, saying that these central forces are the guardians of peace - the guardians have failed, faltered to protect the rights of citizens," she said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar, on the other hand, claimed that the TMC opposed and mishandled the deployment of security forces. The BJP has been attacking CM Mamata Banerjee for what the party called was “murder of democracy”, pointing out elections have been marred with massive violence ever since the schedule was announced.

A group of BJP workers also protested outside the State Election Commission office in Kolkata. They were later detained by the police.

BJP MP Suvendu Adhikari, while speaking to Republic, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of the deceased from the state government. He also targeted the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha claiming that the latter works on the directions of the 'Mamata-nephew duo'.

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also called out the Bengal CM while visiting a hospital to meet family members of a 62-year-old man killed in a bombing incident. "I want to ask CM Mamata Banerjee what kind of democracy do you want? Blood-stained Panchayat was not necessary in Bengal. Everything is going on in the knowledge of the Chief Minister of Bengal," he said.