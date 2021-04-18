West Bengal Polls: Amit Shah Assures Citizenship To Matua Community, Slams Mamata Over CAA

Amid the election season in West Bengal which is witnessing a fierce face-off between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly affirmed that BJP will implement CAA in West Bengal after it forms its government in the state. While addressing a rally in Swarupnagar, Amit Shah took pointed shots at Mamata Banerjee over the issue of illegal infiltration in the state. He said Mamata Banerjee favours infiltration as it serves her purpose of increasing her vote bank.

The Union Home Minister also mentioned giving citizenship to the Matua community, a scheduled caste Vaisnavite Hindu community that lives in West Bengal as well as Bangladesh. However, a significant part of the people from the Matua community living in West Bengal is devoid of citizenship. Speaking on the same, Amit Shah assured that after CAA is implemented in the state, the people from the Matua community will be given citizenship. Amit Shah added that Mamata Banerjee never wants CAA to be implemented because she fears her vote bank will get angry.

"Didi likes infiltrators as it is her vote bank. But for 3-3 generations, people of the Matua community-Naamshudra community have not been given citizenship. What is their fault? During independence, everyone including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad had promised citizenship to the people of the Matua community, I promise you, BJP will give citizenship to each of them," Shah said.

"I toured the whole of Bengal and reached Swarupnagar. I went to Jangalmahal, Sunderban, Darjeeling, Siliguri, Kolkata, Vardhaman, 24 Parganas too. I will tell you one thing that Didi will make an exit on May 2 and BJP will come to the state," Amit Shah said.

He also slammed Mamata Banerjee for not speaking against the TMC candidate who said "SC category people are beggars". While asking the people to vote for BJP in large numbers, Amit Shah urged them to oust the government which has been indulging in cut money, corruption and favouring nepotism.

West Bengal election voter turnout

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth & fifth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent & 79.18% respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.

The elections in the state of West Bengal have been embroiled in controversial statements and political mudslinging, besides the alarming surge in the incidents of political violence. The BJP which is eyeing to dethrone the Mamata Banerjee led government is leaving no stones unturned in its election campaigning, while the ruling TMC is also putting all its might in battling the BJP, despite the anti-incumbency acting against the TMC, coupled with the issues of corruption and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.