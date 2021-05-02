West Bengal Polls: BJP's Vijayvargiya Confident Of Win, Says 'will Cross Magic Number Too'

As counting of votes for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 is underway, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has expressed confidence in crossing the "magic number". Currently, BJP and ruling TMC are under a neck-to-neck fight. However, early trends have shown that Mamata Banerjee's TMC is leading on the chart.

The BJP leader also asserted that the Party was challenged to cross 100 and they reached that mark so they will get a majority today as well.

Too early to say anything because there are so many rounds. Situation will be clear only by evening. We had started from 3 & were challenged that we won't get even 100, we have crossed that mark. We will cross the magic number too: Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP

West Bengal counting underway

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), in the early trend, was showed ahead and fast integrating its leads against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an exciting electoral contest in the battleground state of West Bengal. The counting of votes began at 8 am, and early-morning leads indicated a neck-and-neck fight. The counting began with postal ballots.

As the day progressed, the TMC seemed to have an advantage in the race with leads in nearly 195 seats. While the BJP in 93 — trends that showed the TMC had crossed the halfway mark in the state having 294 assembly seats. In the high-profile Nandigram seat where everyone has their focus on showed that the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari had a lead of over 8,000 votes against chief minister Mamata Banerjee after three rounds of counting. However, the CM gained some ground in the fourth round and was trailing by 5,000 votes at the end of it. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee was trailing by about 6,000 votes in Chunchura, which falls under her Lok Sabha constituency while Babul Supriyo from Tollygunj was leading with 9000 votes. The BJP, however, has hoped that Chatterjee would catch up in the later rounds and win. It is again too soon to tell since these were initial trends and there could be several twists and turns throughout the day.

The Election Commission’s official trends suggested the TMC was ahead in 176 constituencies and the BJP in 87. According to the poll watchdog's website, the ruling party had a vote share of 48.8%, the corresponding number for the BJP was 36.8%.