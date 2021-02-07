West Bengal Polls: Congress, Left To Discuss Seat-sharing In Kolkata On Feb 7

A meeting of the Left parties and Congress leaders over seat-sharing strategy for West Bengal assembly elections is likely to take place in Kolkata on Sunday. The Opposition alliance will be holding third round of meeting to discuss the seat-sharing for the upcoming polls due in April-May this year. The remaining 101 seats in the Bengal Legislative Assembly will be finalised in the last round of talks between the parties.

After discussing their last leg of seat-sharing, Congress and Left Front alliance had said on January 28 that among the total 193 seats, the Left will fight in 101, while Congress will contest in 92 seats. The final seat-sharing announcement is however awaited. On their proposed Brigade parade ground rally in Kolkata, both parties confirmed the date of February 28 and said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend the program.

Earlier, on January 25, Congress and the Left Front alliance announced that they will stay on the seats which they had won in the 2016 Assembly Election. During the 2016 polls, the alliance had bagged 76 seats. However, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the two parties fought separately and the Congress won two seats, while Left Front, which ruled Bengal from 1977-2011, drew a blank.

West Bengal Assembly elections

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed it will win 200 seats in the elections, while the Trinamool, via poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats.

BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

