West Bengal Polls: Smriti Irani Slams CPM, TMC; Talks About Election Campaigns Amid COVID

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for R Bangla, Union Minister Smriti Irani pointed out that the ongoing elections in West Bengal were not just for BJP but for all the residents of the State who wanted development. Throwing light upon the regime of the Communist Party of India and the Trinamool Congress in the past 40 years, she asserted that the people of West Bengal needed change, needed development, which is why they have been blessing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with votes. Taking the Republic Bangla platform, she went on to thank the people for the same.

"This election is not just important for BJP, but for every man who wants development, for every woman who craves education and seeks protection, this election is important for every single person of the State."

Highlighting that it is a very important decision, she added, "For 30 years, the Communists ruled, and then came the TMC that ruled for 10 years, now the people want development and in places where we are campaigning, every district, every town has blessed the BJP with their votes, and from this platform, I would like to thank all of them.

'BJP wanted One Nation-One Election since Day 1'

On being asked why BJP was not agreeing to TMC's demand for the remaining phases being conducted in one go in view of COVID, she vividly stated that it was not for the BJP or the TMC, but for the Election Commission of India to decide how the elections were to take place. "We cannot usurp the powers of the ECI, that is not possible in a democratic setup," she said.

Countering the question, she said, "The BJP and the PM have since day 1 maintained that in one nation there should be one election, then, why did Mamata Banerjee did not agree then." Further questioning, she said, "a demand was also made to hold virtual campaigns, why did Mamata Banerjee did not agree then?"

It is pertinent to mention here that ECI on April 16, issued fresh guidelines in view of COVID, as per which the silence hour has been extended from 48 hours to 72 hours. The campaigning time has also been curtailed to 7 pm, and it has been made clear that no campaign will be allowed between 7 PM and 10 AM on campaigning days.

Election Commission (EC) curtails the timing of the campaign up to 7 PM. There shall not be any campaign between 7 PM and 10 AM on campaign day. Silence period extended from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three phases in West Bengal: EC pic.twitter.com/anHbexpNqG — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

Through the issued guidelines, the ECI has given the organizers the responsibility to provide masks and sanitisers to every person attending the public meetings and rallies and the candidates and the political parties the responsibility to ensure absolute adherence to all COVID-19 guidelines. Besides the candidates and the political parties, District Election Officers and Returning Officers have been given the responsibility to ensure the guidelines are being adhered to and have been given full liberty to cancel such public meeting and rallies where there are COVID-19 violations. The ECI has also made it clear that stern action, including criminal action, will be taken against those found violating the COVID-19 guidelines.