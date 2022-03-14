West Bengal Post-poll Violence: Calcutta HC Grants Police Protection To 303 Victims

In a major respite for the victims of post-poll violence, the Calcutta High Court provided police protection to 303 of them on Monday. The order from the bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajrashi Bharadwaj came on the petition filed by Priyanka Tibrewala, in which the advocate had given detailed information about the homeless victims before the bench.

Tibrewal in the petition had apprised the bench that if the police protection is not granted to the victims then they will face serious difficulty as they are constantly 'facing threats from local goons' and police authorities are also 'refusing to take any action'. Out of the 303 alleged victims, 47 of them included victims who were unable to go back to their workplace, 92 of them whose houses had been demolished and 164 who had been forcefully evicted from their houses, and therefore, could not go back, the bench was further apprised.

Taking account of the points put forth, the bench directed Bengal Police DG and IG to ensure the safety of all those who have complained of being left homeless due to violence. Further, the bench directed them to make sure that the homeless are not harassed by the police officials.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. Incidentally, one of the petitioners who moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state. At the outset, the 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence. In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of 'Rule of Law'.

Ruling that TMC's allegations of bias against the NHRC panel don't hold merit, the Calcutta HC agreed to order a CBI probe in cases of murder and crimes against women on August 19. It also entrusted all other cases referred by the NHRC to an SIT comprising IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar. Directing the state government to hand over all documents and records to the investigative agencies, it warned that any obstruction in the course of the probe will be taken very seriously.