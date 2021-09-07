West Bengal Post-poll Violence: CBI Raids TMC Leader Lalan Ghosh's Residence In Birbhum

Trinamool Congress leader Lalan Ghosh's residence in West Bengal's Birbhum district was raided by a team of CBI officials. This raid was conducted as part of the investigation related to the post-poll violence witnessed in Bengal. The CBI officials added that documents and a mobile phone was seized from the TMC leader's house during the raid.

CBI delegation visits Birbhum district

A CBI probe team visited Gopalpur village in the Illambazar police station of the Birbhum district on Tuesday. The team conducted a raid at TMC leader Lalan Ghosh's house. Notably, it was also the same place where BJP worker Gourab Sarkar was beaten to death shortly after the assembly poll results. The central agency has so far filed 34 FIRs, and made three arrests in connection with the post-poll violence cases; two in Nadia and one in North 24 Parganas. Taking note of an NHRC report, on August 19, the Calcutta HC had ordered a probe into cases of alleged rape and murder that were recorded during the aftermath of the assembly elections.

By-poll elections in West Bengal

The Election Commission (EC) on September 4, announced that it would hold by-elections in Samserganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad and Bhabanipur in Kolkata respectively. The EC notified that elections are set to start from September 30 and the counting of votes will be done on October 3. Later on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party announced that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would contest from her traditional seat in the Bhabanipur Constituency. Furthermore, other TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will be the candidates contesting from the Jangipur and Samserganj seats.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party is also looking forward to put up a tough competition against CM Banerjee and is aiming to field a strong candidate against her. Speaking about the same, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, "We will fight the election strongly. There is no doubt that it will be a tough fight as Mamata Banerjee is a big figure and the chief minister of state."

Post-poll violence in Bengal

The major parties in the fray after the West Bengal elections - BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC, and ISF were engaged in a tussle over the violence that broke out after the assembly election results. The Ministry of Home Affairs had sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government regarding the post-poll violence directed towards opposition parties in the state. The BJP has repeatedly held the ruling TMC party responsible for the violence. However, the TMC has countered it and stated that the post-poll violence is due to 'intra-BJP fights', denying its involvement in the violence.

