West Bengal Post-poll Violence: CBI Registers Seven More FIRs; Detains Two Persons

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered seven more FIRs in connection with the West Bengal post-poll violence case, ANI reported on Sunday. According to the report, this takes the total number of FIRs in the matter to 28. The matter is being investigated by CBI following the order of the Calcutta High Court.

CBI detains 2 persons

Earlier on Saturday, the CBI had detained two people from West Bengal's Nadia district while registering more FIRs over the West Bengal post-poll violence. The agency had registered a total of 21 FIRs in connection with the case. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has alleged that CBI officials are being accompanied by BJP workers to the villages.

Earlier on Friday, the CBI had registered 11 FIRs in connection with the Bengal post-poll violence. The CBI action comes after a Calcutta High Court (HC) directive earlier this month. The FIRs have been registered under various IPC Sections of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act, trespassing, kidnapping and the first FIR in a rape case. The Calcutta HC gave a nod to a court-monitored CBI investigation to probe the post-poll violence case. In addition, it also order to set up a Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for probe into the matter.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

The major parties in fray after the West Bengal elections - BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC, and ISF were engaged in a tussle over the violence that broke out after the assembly election results. The MHA had sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government regarding the post-poll violence directed towards opposition parties in the state. In addition, it also sent a four-member team to West Bengal. The BJP has repeatedly held the ruling TMC responsible for the violence. However, the TMC has countered it and stated that the post-poll violence is due to 'intra-BJP fights'. Both parties have been at loggerheads since the elections.