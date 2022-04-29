West Bengal Post-poll Violence: Lawyers Of Victims Meet President Kovind; Demand Prez Rule

On Friday, a delegation of lawyers representing the victims of the West Bengal post-poll violence met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Submitting a memorandum to President Kovind, they demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal. Speaking to the media after the meeting, BJP leader and advocate Kabir Shankar Bose contended that law and order had collapsed in the state. This group will hold a peaceful candle march starting from Gate No.6 of the Patiala House Court at 4.30 pm today and also call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose said, "There is no law and order in Bengal. There is no democracy in Bengal. The President's Rule should be imposed in Bengal immediately. Until now, murders are happening. Daughters and mothers of Bengal are being raped. The police is supporting these crimes. We, the advocates of Delhi NCR, High Court and Supreme Court, put forth before the President that President's Rule should be imposed immediately."

"The President of India gave us a very patient hearing. He heard us for more than 20 minutes. He is very concerned with what is happening in Bengal. He is also very aware of what is happening in Bengal. We had a very effective and fruitful discussion with him. And he assured all of us that he will give our representation and memorandum a very careful thought and whatever needs to be done, he will look into it," he added.

West Bengal post-poll violence

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of Assembly poll results in West Bengal in 2021. Incidentally, a petitioner moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state. At the outset, the 5-judge bench comprising the then Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence.

In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of the 'Rule of Law'. Ruling that TMC's allegations of bias against the NHRC panel don't hold merit, the Calcutta HC agreed to order a CBI probe in cases of murder and crimes against women on August 19. It also entrusted all other cases referred by the NHRC to an SIT comprising IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar.