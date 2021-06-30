West Bengal Post-poll Violence: NHRC Chief-led Committee Submits Report Before Calcutta HC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson, Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra, on June 30, submitted a comprehensive committee report before Calcutta High Court pertaining to cases of alleged human rights violation in post-West Bengal Assembly polls violence in May.

A five-judge Bench of the High Court comprising acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices Harish Tandon, I P Mukerji, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar while hearing multiple PILs alleging post-poll violence in the state, directed the Justice Arun Mishra-led committee to report on the present situation and diligently examine all the complaints received by NHRC or which may be received.

The state counsel said to the court that they had been providing the NHRC team with relevant support and logistics and have visited the affected areas too. NHRC's counsel Subir Sanyal asked the court for more time as members of the panel had visited all violence-affected areas. While 163 affected homes are attended to already, the panel comprising seven members is set to visit other areas soon, they submitted before the Court.

NHRC's Panel on West Bengal post-poll violence

On June 18, the Calcutta High Court had directed NHRC Chairperson to constitute a committee in order to probe violence in West Bengal after state Assembly Elections that concluded on May 2. Later, on June 21, the NHRC Chairperson constituted a committee headed by former Intelligence Bureau Chief Rajiv Jain to enquire into complaints received by the Commission in relation to post-poll violence.

Notably, a four-member team along with the state Home Minister had visited the violence-affected areas right after elections in May.

West Bengal post-poll violence

West Bengal had witnessed a spell of incidents of violence following the conclusion of State Assembly Elections on May 2 this year. While contending parties blamed each other for the damages caused. After TMC routed BJP in the polls, violence was witnessed in parts of Bengal and several BJP and other party offices were attacked by stone-pelting mobs. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were allegedly attacked and MoS V Muraleedharan's convoy was attacked too.

BJP offices at Arambagh and other places were ransacked and set ablaze, while in Kolkata’s Beleghata constituency, the BJP candidate’s garage was set on fire. BJP chief JP Nadda visited the victims' families while MHA has sent a 4-member panel to Bengal to assess the violence on the ground. BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia has moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the violence in West Bengal, while some have demanded imposition of President's rule in Bengal.

Pertinently, the petitioners in the matter before Calcutta High Court have alleged that political activists had died and women were sexually assaulted with incidents of loot too. Central forces were deployed to restore law and order in the state then. While the West Bengal government and police forces were accused of inaction, the petitioners mentioned their complicity in the violence too. In the plea, petitioners seek rehabilitation and compensation for those displaced by the violence.