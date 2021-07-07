West Bengal Post-poll Violence: TMC Govt Seeks Recall Of HC Order Nailing State Inaction

The Mamata Banerjee-led government moved the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday seeking a recall of its order dated July 2 pertaining to the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar has been hearing the plea of BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal who alleged that over 200 persons have been unable to return back home owing to the continued threat to their lives. Thereafter, it directed the National Human Rights Commission chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence.

After perusing the reports submitted by the NHRC in a sealed cover, the HC ruled that the state government was on the wrong foot in denying that post-poll violence took place. In the impugned order, it noted, "In violence, number of persons were killed. Many suffered sexual violence and grievous injuries. Even minor girls were not spared. They have been brutally assaulted sexually. Properties of many of them were damaged and number of them were forced to leave their houses and even migrate to neighbouring states".

Moreover, it stressed that the WB government has failed to build confidence among the affected persons to return to their homes or carry on their occupation. The court ordered the police to register cases in all matters which have been reported to it or placed before the NHRC and immediately record the statement of victims. It also asked the TMC government to make arrangements for medical treatment of all those injured in the post-poll violence and ensure the supply of ration cards to the affected persons.

Additionally, the bench issued a show notice to Kolkata (South Suburban Division) DCP Rashid Munir Khan as to why contempt proceedings shouldn't be initiated against him. The request of the NHRC panel for further time to carry out the probe was accepted by the Calcutta High Court. Thereafter, the matter was adjourned to July 13.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas and Gopalpur. In another development, CM Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. She also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on post-poll violence. Ignoring Banerjee's opposition, the WB Governor visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state are camping.