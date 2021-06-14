West Bengal Post Poll Violence: Two Women Allegedly Gang Raped By 'TMC Supporters' Move SC

After the devastating post-poll violence that took place in West Bengal last month right after the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) massive victory in the assembly election, two women who were allegedly gang-raped during the violence have now knocked on the door of the Supreme Court. The two victims are a minor and one old age woman.

The elderly woman has told the apex court in her plea that she was allegedly gang-raped by some TMC supporters in front of her 6-year-old grandson, whereas the minor said that she was allegedly raped while on her way back from school. She also claimed that while the crime was committed, the assailants allegedly said, "We'll teach you a lesson for supporting BJP."

The two women have also filed an intervention application in the main petition which has sought an SIT probe in the West Bengal post-poll violence.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

At least 16 lives were lost after the declaration of poll results last month. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda had visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas, and Gopalpur. In another development, CM Mamata Banerjee had announced compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. She had also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on post-poll violence. Ignoring Banerjee's opposition, the WB Governor visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state are camping.

Earlier this month, the Centre for Social Development along with 100 academicians had sought President Ram Nath Kovind’s immediate intervention on the security of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities following the post-poll violence.